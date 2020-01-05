Products that will help you keep your house clean

Is your New Year's resolution to keep things cleaner?

With the arrival of a new decade, it's time to say goodbye to old mops and worn-out sponges. It's much easier to follow through with resolutions when you have the appropriate tools and appliances to support your success, and this is especially true when it comes to cleaning.

The best way to follow through with this resolution is to make tidying up less of a burden. There are products that can help you keep your home clean without eating into your busy schedule.

Revolutionize your cleaning routine with these modern products that just might keep your life tidy and stress-free all year long.

From the floor up

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: $449 at Amazon (was $649.99)

If we could hire a robot to do all our home cleaning, we certainly would -- but a robo-vac is the next best thing. This Roomba features a three-stage cleaning system and WiFi mapping for a deep cleaning every time. Enjoy its companion app as well as its compatibility with most smart home assistants.

Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $199.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Crumbs and dust don't stand a chance with this efficient Eufy, making it a worthwhile affordable alternative to the name-brand Roomba. It does the hard work of vacuuming as well as mopping, and it learns your home's floor plan with every cleaning. It even knows how to scoot around without disturbing your pets.

Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $429 at Amazon

Regarded as the best vacuum on the market, this space-savvy cordless Dyson handles pet hair like none other. It penetrates thick carpet piling to rid your home of dust and dander. You'll love its attachments, which turns even the hardest cleaning jobs into a piece of cake -- minus the crumbs.

Shark Rotator TruePet Bagless Vacuum: $247.48 at Amazon (was $399.99)

This vacuum is awesome for pet owners who want a budget alternative to the top-of-the-line Dyson. Equipped with a HEPA filter and anti-allergen technology, pet hair and dander are a thing of the past. The machine traverses all surfaces, leaving your home the cleanest (and most hairless) it's ever been.

Swiffer Sweeper Cleaner Dry and Wet Mop: $11.97 at Amazon

This starter set includes Swiffer's signature dry and wet cloths, which are masters at tackling hair, dirt, dust, and spills. Swipe on, wipe off: It's that easy. This tool is gentle enough to mop and dust most floors -- even linoleum.

Nature's Miracle Deep Cleaning Pet and Stain Carpet Shampoo: $5.94 at Amazon

Your carpet takes a beating between spills, dirt, and pet hair-- which is exactly why you need a tough cleaner to tidy up with minimal elbow grease on your end. This deep-cleaning shampoo penetrates into carpet fibers to dislodge even the most stubborn stains, odors, and allergens. Best of all, it won't fade carpets.

Bissell Hard Mop, Wood Floor Cleaner and Buffer: $145.91 at Amazon

Buff, clean, or mop your way to spotless floors with the freedom of a cordless Bissel. This vacuum also has an on-demand spray mechanism and comes with two bottles of solution to get you started. Family members give it high marks for its quiet operation, too.

Tools of the trade

Guardsman Wood Furniture Dusting Cloths, 12-Count: $26.49 at Amazon

Talk about low-maintenance; there's no need for a cleaning solution with these dusting cloths, as they attract even the tiniest particles with a couple of swipes. They're a solid choice for allergy sufferers, as it's a product approved by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleaner Kit: $14.99 at Amazon

Keep your stovetop clean with this non-abrasive kit. The scourer sponges and patented solution work together to dislodge stuck-on eggs, sauce, and even melted cheese. It's a safe choice, too, as the solution is ammonia- and silicone-free.

Swedish Wholesale Dishcloth Cellulose Sponges, 10-Pack: $19.99 at Amazon

Swedish dishcloths are all the rage, and we can see why. Made from cellulose and cotton, they're far more absorbent than paper towels. They're machine washable, biodegradable, and even vegan, and they last much longer than sponges.

Keep things neat

Simple Houseware 4-Bag Rolling Laundry Sorter: $37.97 at Amazon

It's never been easier to separate dirty laundry. This bag sorter has wheels for easy transport and removable compartments for simple loading into machines. Stop piling all your clothes into that chair in the corner or leaving them in a heap in your closet -- stay easily tidy with this easy-to-assemble laundry sorter.

Polecasa Underwear and Bra Drawer Organizer 2-Pack: $14.99 at Amazon

It's unspeakable to imagine unmentionables could be so organized. Store your bras, hosiery, socks, and underwear inside dedicated cells. Organize your overflowing and jumbled sock and underwear drawer to make mornings easier.

Wall Control Galvanized Metal Pegboard: $64.97 at Amazon

You'll be hung up on this versatile pegboard. Organize tools and store hardware essentials all in one spot. Panels are compatible with 1/4-inch pegs, so the sky's the limit when it comes to personalizing this pegboard.

Tot Tutors Toy Storage Organizer with 12 Bins: $43.66 at Amazon (was $92)

Even kids can hop on the tidy train. This organizer features bright bins on 45-degree angles so kids can view, sort, and store their favorite toys. Cleaning up after playtime is a breeze, and parents love that the bins are wipe-to-clean.

Legato Wrapping Hanging Wrapping Paper Storage: $28.95 at Amazon

Gift-giving happens year-round with birthdays and holidays, but your wrapping supplies should be stored in the meantime. This hanging organizer accommodates six rolls of paper and has four spacious compartments to house bows and cards.

Shelf Reliance Pantry Can Organizer: $39.99 at Amazon

It's uncanny how this simple organizer can shelf 40 cans. Labels are easy to view and there's no rotating required with the patented can-rotation system. Now you have an excuse to go coupon crazy and stock up without overcrowding your cupboards.

iBesi Over Sink Dish Drying Rack: $69.99 at Amazon

Reach new heights when it comes to drying dishes. This two-tier stainless steel rack supports up to 40 pounds of drying dishes and leaves ample room for your faucet. It optimizes space with a vertical dish organizer and sidecar for utensils.

Giantex 2 Tier Entryway Storage Bench w/Shoe Rack: $49.99 at Amazon

This shoe bench keeps shoes from ending up scattered by the door. Store your most-worn digs on its two shelves and take a seat to tie your shoes. Place it in the entryway as its name or implies or set it up in a bedroom or guestroom.

