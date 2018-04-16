  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Paper Plate Posies Craft For Kids

From www.ruralmom.com by Grace Hodgin
Paper Plate Posies Craft For Kids

Paper Plate Posies are a great craft to keep kids busy. With this year’s spring being warm one day and then snow the next these flowers are also a reminder to Mother Nature that Spring should have Sprung! Even in Florida we are wondering what is going on because it is warm for a day […]

The post Paper Plate Posies Craft For Kids appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom