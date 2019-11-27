It's Thanksgiving and these Black Friday markdowns are live

Black Friday is tomorrow, but a lot of noteworthy deals are already live now, and the significant markdowns means they could sell out fast.

Don't miss out on savings by waiting until tomorrow to buy; if you really want to take advantage of the biggest sales event of the year, your shopping should start today. Take a break from your family and check out these bargains that you won't want to miss.

Here are the top 20 most noteworthy deals that we think are worth jumping on now.

TCL 50-inch Smart Roku TV: $279.99 at Amazon (was $479.99)

When Black Friday rolls around, many shoppers are on the hunt for a great deal on a TV. It doesn't get much better than the TCL 50-inch model that's more than 40% off the usual price. Not only does it have ultra high-def image quality, but Roku is built-in, eliminating the need for an additional streaming device. This TV is also easy to set up, even for those who are less than tech-savvy.

Echo Show 8: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

For Echo fans, the new Show 8 is a must-have gift that will take their smart speaker experience to the next level. In addition to room-filling sound and Alexa voice control, this state-of-the-art member of the Echo device family has an 8-inch screen that delivers high-definition resolution so watching the news, catching a movie, or video calling are all possible.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Give the gift of streaming this year with the affordable and easy-to-use Fire TV Stick. This latest model offers 4K capabilities for gorgeous image quality, and Alexa can locate channels, shows, movies, sports, and more if you ask her. Generous 8 GB storage provides plenty of space for favorite apps to keep the programming coming all year long.

Beautyrest Luxury Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket: $69.99 - $74.99 at Macy's (was $280 - $300)

Weighted blankets stand out among traditional blankets for their weighted inserts that are thought to promote restful sleep by reducing anxiety. This blanket is available in 12 or 18 pounds and comes in several attractive colors. Plus, the quilted pattern makes it an attractive addition to any bedding set.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test: $59 at Amazon (was $99)

A DNA kit will lay the groundwork for your loved one to trace their roots from around the world. Ancestry is a top-seller because it provides detailed information about specific regions of origin and can even provide links to living relatives. This is a gift that anyone interested in family lineage and history would cherish.

Michael Kors Lillie Gusset Carryall Wallet: $74 at Macy's (was $148)

This Michael Kors multi-compartment wallet is both practical and attractive. It has numerous compartments for cards, cash, and even change, plus it sports the iconic MK logo that gives it a high-fashion appeal. It's available in black or brown to suit any taste.

Keurig K-Elite: $169.99 at Macy's (was $212.99)

Brewing one cup of coffee at a time has never been easier because the K-Elite by Keurig brews super fast and can brew five different cup sizes. It's compatible with K-cups and can make more than just coffee. That means that the tea or hot chocolate lover on your shopping list will also appreciate this versatile machine.

Fitbit Versa 2: $149.95 at Macy's (was $199.95)

Even though many people put their fitness goals on hold to enjoy holiday food, the new year brings renewed plans for getting in shape. You can help that person on your list track their fitness goals with the Versa 2 available at an unbeatable Black Friday price. This updated version has 15 exercise modes, a trim design, and Alexa voice control.

Gucci Unisex Aviators: $217.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $435)

Stylish sunglasses make a great gift for anyone who prioritizes fashion and spends time outdoors. These aviators have a timeless style that works for both men and women. The stylish person on your list will appreciate the Gucci name, too.

Topo Designs Rover 16L Backpack: $74.99 at Backcountry (was $139)

From trekking across campus to hiking across mountains, a backpack is an essential item for stowing all kinds of gear. This pack is made of strong material that can withstand the elements plus has numerous pockets including a laptop compartment, so it can easily be used for work, school, play, or a combination of the three.

Altec Lansing Evolution 2 Wireless Headphones: $30.59 on Nordstrom (was $39.99)

Headphones don't have to be pricey to include the features that make them worthy of the audiophile on your list. Not only does this pair emit rich, balanced sound, but it also has comfortable ear padding, gets long battery life, and can be used wired or wirelessly.

Obagi Brightening Duo: $167 at Dermstore (was $196)

The holidays are all about glowing cheer, and this beauty set will bring out the best in anyone's skin. The serum and polishing mask contain vitamin C for rejuvenating problem areas and giving skin a healthy-looking glow.

NuFACE Trinity Shimmer All Night Collection: $260 at Dermstore (was $325)

At-home devices that tackle signs of aging skin are more popular than ever, and users of the Trinity swear by its microcurrent technology for the ability to tone and tighten. This anti-aging device is available with the brand's Line Soothing Serum and Hydrating Gel at an unbeatable price just in time for holiday gifting.

Cricut Machine Explore Air 2: $199 at Amazon (was $299.99)

If you're shopping for someone who loves to craft this season, think beyond the basics. A Cricut machine makes working with a broad range of materials easy, and it can turn everything from leather, vinyl, foil, and more into beautiful creations. New and experienced crafters alike will find its functions simple to use.

Nordstrom 2-piece Spinner Luggage Set: $200.33 on Nordstrom (was $299)

This 2-piece luggage set is ready to conquer your holiday travels. It includes a 20-inch bag that meets most flights' carry-on size requirements and a 29-inch bag that can fit enough items for a long trip. Both bags are made of rugged polycarbonate material that resists scrapes, scratches, and dents.

Arlo Pro2 1080p Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System: $269.99 at Home Depot (was $362.73)

Anyone who owns a home or small business will like what the Arlo Pro 2 has to offer. This wireless system detects sound and motion at numerous angles for wide-range monitoring, plus it operates with rechargeable batteries that will keep costs to a minimum. It can also be used indoors, which means it can even keep an eye on pets when owners are away.

Adriana Orsini Devona Speared Hinge Bangle: $122.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $175)

If you're shopping for a special someone, you might be wary of picking out jewelry. But this elegant bangle that's embellished with cubic zirconias will catch the light in a way that anyone who likes sparkly jewelry will be excited to add to their collection.

Michael Kors Whitney Top Zip Tote Handbag: $114 at Macy's (was $228)

Michael Kors is a fashion-first brand that makes handbags anyone with an eye for attractive purses would be proud to carry. This roomy tote can fit large items, so it's ideal for everyday use, a briefcase alternative, or a personal travel bag.

Clean Classic Rollerball Layering Collection: $20 at Ulta ($50 value)

This fragrance collection comes with five fresh scents that are subtle enough for layering yet substantial enough to get noticed. We like the travel-sized bottles that can be easily stashed in a purse, plus they are great to stuff in stockings.

Philosophy Handful of Hope: $30 at Ulta ($40 value)

This skincare gift set is appealing inside and out. That's because it includes four skin-loving hand creams with luscious scents and is packaged in a box with a cute candy pattern. Scents include Fig and Pomegranate, Lemon Custard, Sparkling Grapefruit, and Green Tea and Avocado.

