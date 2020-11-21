Gardiner Anderson
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

“I forgive them’: Brooklyn bus shooting survivor sends message of mercy as cops hunt two teen suspects

November 21, 2020 | 6:00pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Gardiner Anderson

A Brooklyn senior citizen, after bullet grazes her face on city bus, forgives the shooter.