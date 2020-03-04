How to keep functioning despite indoor and outdoor allergies

Achoo! Sound familiar? Grab a tissue and keep reading.

It's allergy season, but don't let sneezing and coughing prevent you from taking advantage of the springtime sun.

We spoke to people who suffer from seasonal allergies for their tips on how to keep functioning no matter how high the pollen count is.

Ready to stock your kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom with allergy season essentials? Keep reading to check out products that will carry you through the sneezing season (and beyond).

Open your nasal passages

If you struggle with a nasal voice or end up mouth-breathing through spring, it's time to open your nasal passages. Continuously blowing your nose won't solve the problem, but these products help coax open nasal passages in a gentle yet effective way.

Vicks VapoShower Shower Bomb Tablets: $19.99 at Amazon

A hot shower sure hits the spot during allergy season. Take it to the next level with these breathe-easy tablets infused with aromatherapy vapors. Eucalyptus, menthol, and camphor are soothing and relaxing, perfect to prepare you for a restful sleep.

Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle: $89.95 at Amazon (was $99.90)

Flush out gunk, backup, and pollutants with a saline nasal rinse. It helps release blockages and, for some people, can help reduce nasal steroid use -- which can be rather costly. This easy-to-use device features soft nasal pillows and ergonomic grips for comfortable use.

NeilMed Sinus Rinse: $10.44 at Amazon (was $11.99)

Even if you're on an extreme budget, you can reap the benefits of a saline nasal rinse. This affordable option comes with 60 premixed packs to provide quick relief when you're penny-pinching.

Alkalol Solution Original Nasal Wash: $21.54 at Amazon

If you're looking for immediate relief and will try just about anything, you might consider this next-level concentrated saline rinse. Dilute this mucus solvent with water to clear your sinuses for easy breathing again. While it might sting a bit, you'll be impressed -- and relieved -- with the results.

Create a clean breathing environment

Keeping allergies at bay starts at home, which is why creating a clean breathing environment is a top priority. Minimizing dust, allergens, and pollutants can dramatically improve your comfort level. These products target particles to keep your sneezing, coughing, and watery eyes to a minimum.

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier: $84.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

An air purifier with a HEPA filter traps dust, pet hair, and dander that can set off allergies. This 3-in-1 model reduces up to 99.97% of harmful particles and even has a UV-C light that targets airborne viruses. It's a must-have item for homes with families and four-legged friends.

Pure Enrichment Deluxe Mini Dehumidifier: $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Mold and mildew can severely aggravate allergies -- especially during the rainy spring months. Invest in this dehumidifier to control your home's humidity levels and keep moisture-loving allergens away. Its whisper-quiet operation is especially popular in homes with infants.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac: $249.99 at Amazon

Regular vacuuming helps control and contain allergens but can stir up deep-settled dust from your carpet. That's why this robotic vacuum is a sure bet, as you can program it to clean floors while you're out and about day after day.

TEKITSFUN Portable UV Smartphone Sterilizer: $52.99 at Amazon

Your phone comes into contact with allergens outside the home, so keep them out of the house with this UV sanitizer. It kills 99.9% of bacteria and germs and fits all smartphones, including larger models. There's even space to sanitize keys, headphones, or smartwatches.

Soft goods tough on allergies

Dust, dander, and pollutants love settling in your home -- but you don't have to let them get comfortable. Allergy-preventive home goods and products will help deter these particles so you can focus on happy, easy breathing when you're getting cozy.

AllerEase Zippered Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector: $54.99 at Amazon

Mattresses and bedding are sponges for allergens. Once they settle, it's almost impossible to get them out. This hypoallergenic mattress cover provides protection against dirt, pet hair, and even odors. It even regulates temperature to prevent mold and mildew from growing.

Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets: $41.95 at Amazon

Combat pollen and dust mites with hypoallergenic bedding. These breathable bamboo sheets are a popular choice for thermal regulation, as well as for their ability to wick away moisture and oils. You'll sleep comfortably and allergy-free every night.

Earth Friendly Products ECOS 2X Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent: $19.58 at Amazon (was $26.95)

There's no need to exacerbate your seasonal allergies with detergent, so reach for this hypoallergenic, pH-balanced formula. It's made from plant-based ingredients and lavender oil, so it's soft on skin as well as sinuses. Wash your bedding with it for an all-around allergy-free nest.

Costa Farms Clean Air-O2 For You Live House Plant 4-Pack: $28.99 at Amazon

Just go green and invest in plants known for purifying the air. This assortment features four toxin-absorbing plants that filter indoor pollutants. Place them around your home or arrange them in a cluster to create the ultimate air purification space.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.