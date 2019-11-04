How to host outdoor movie screenings that will impress

The next time you have friends over to watch a movie, won't they be surprised if you lead them through the house and into the backyard?

Hosting your own outdoor movie screening is a great way for old and young alike to gather together and have fun under the stars. It can be an innovative way to celebrate a child's birthday or a special way to queue up a favorite film and enjoy cocktails with friends.

It's also quite easy to pull together with a little planning, which we've taken care of below. Here's our guide on creating your own outdoor movie experience.

The projector

First, you're going to need a way to project the film, and here you have a choice between DLP and LCD projectors.

DLP projectors provide a deeper black and higher color contrast. If you plan on regularly showing movies outdoors, you'll want to wait until after sunset. We recommend the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector, which is capable of streaming Netflix via the platform's app. You won't need an external speaker with this projector, as the projector itself is a speaker.

LCD projectors are not only brighter, meaning you can use them before the sun fully sets, but they're also more energy efficient. One LCD projector we recommend is the affordable DR. J Professional 1080P Supported Mini Projector, which works best when paired with a powerful portable speaker.

The screen

While you could use the side of your garage or house as a screen, you're much better off going with a flat white surface. And nothing works better as a simple white projection screen than a simple large white sheet that you can reserve specifically for outdoor movie use. King size works best here to give you the largest projection surface area possible.

Comfort

You could scatter around a few lawn chairs and call it a theater, but your guests will be much more comfortable and will better enjoy their movie with a couple of key additions to your outdoor space.

For seating -- especially if you're screening a movie for kids -- we recommend the Make it fun Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket. This soft polar fleece blanket also features a cushioned waterproof backing for extra comfort and protection against any wet spots on the ground.

Throw pillows can also be a big comfort aid, especially for those seated on the ground, and what could be better for your movie showing than movie-themed pillows? Dress up your own throw pillows with cinematic pillow cases.

For ultimate comfort and a luxurious outdoor movie experience, you might prefer to provide your guests with camping chairs. We love these from Coleman because they're comfortable, plus they have a built-in cooler so movie-goers can keep beverages cold.

Set the scene

It's not every day you watch a movie in your backyard. This is a magical sort of get-together, and you can increase the feeling by adding some decorative elements to the setting.

Hanging outdoor string lights can really help to set the scene with ambient lighting. Glow Sticks can also add a fun element to any movie showing -- particularly one geared towards kids.

Other decorations, such as movie-themed hanging decorations, can also set the mood. We love to hang them in the kitchen or basement -- or wherever people might be grabbing drinks and snacks while not viewing the movie. These life-sized cardboard cutouts feature characters from Disney's Frozen and are sure to be popular at children's movie showings (adults may be more interested in Harley Quinn or Pennywise).

Snacks and beverages

Part of the fun of attending a movie is loading up at the snack bar, and you can easily replicate this experience at your outdoor movie screening.

You're obviously going to need popcorn, a movie staple if there ever was one. For authenticity, we recommend the Great Northern Matinee Movie Theater Popcorn Machine, which is capable of popping a half pound of kernels at a time. To take your popcorn to the next level, also pick up a Kernel Season's Popcorn Seasonings Mini Jars Variety Pack, which offers eight different flavorings - from Nacho Cheddar to Cheesy Jalapeno - that you can sprinkle on your freshly-popped corn. And don't forget the popcorn boxes!

Planning on a double feature? Then you're going to need more substantial food, and this Nostalgia Extra Large-Capacity Hot Dog Steamer will fit the bil.

Your choice of beverages will largely depend on your audience. For adult movies, the 14-piece Mixology Bartender Kit will have you whipping up cocktails like a pro. If you'd like to keep it to a soda-only affair, you can easily create your own with the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle.

Invitations to the premier

Parties don't happen in a vacuum; you're going to need to invite people. And what better way to entice friends and family to attend your outdoor movie screening than Hollywood-themed invitations? It may be old-school compared to the usual text or e-invite, but we love these Red Carpet Movie Night Invitations because they're fun and perfect for the theme.

