How to deep clean an Instant Pot (VIDEO)

An Instant Pot is a versatile kitchen gadget that can be used to make a variety of meals and dips. Keeping it clean is crucial, and the design of Instant Pots makes it a straightforward task.

You will need:

A sponge

Water

Soap

A knife

A lemon

One cup of vinegar



First, remove the water catch and take out the inner pot.

Then, remove the pressure valve and the sealing ring.

Using a sponge, clean the inside of the lid and the outside of the pot. Clean the sealing ring as well, as food and debris can easily collect here.

Dry the pot and lid and put the inner pot back in place.

Put one cup of vinegar and a few lemon peel slices into the pot.

Set the timer for two minutes and release the steam valve.

After the pin drops, you can open your pot and pour out the vinegar and lemon peel slices. Your Instant Pot is clean and ready to use.

For a step-by-step guide, watch our video. And don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content to help you get the most out of your things. You can learn more about Instant Pots in our buying guide.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.