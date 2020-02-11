How to become a person who works out in the morning

Start your day with a blood-pumping workout, and you'll spend the rest of your day feeling alert, invigorated, and accomplished.

But getting up and out of bed without snoozing that alarm isn't an easy task for everyone. You might opt to enjoy those precious extra moments of sleep and tell yourself you'll just work out in the evening.

While some people are indeed built for and capable of post-work sweat sessions, you're more likely to skip a workout if you push it till the evening hours. Exercising at the start of your day means it's already done, and you won't have to slog through a run or weight lifting session when both your mind and body are exhausted at the end of the day.

Want to become a morning workout person? We've got nine tips from someone who works out almost every morning that will help get you moving early each day.

1. One step at a time

Don't try to jump into waking up and working out early all at once. If you try to make everything happen in one fell swoop, you'll find it challenging to get up in the morning and may encounter issues with fatigue during the day. Focus on trying to adjust your sleep schedule. It'll take some time, so be patient. Head to bed and wake up 15 to 30 minutes earlier than usual and adjust incrementally as your body gets used to your new sleep cycle.

Quinn Grommet Top 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel: 32.99+ at Bed Bath & Beyond

Getting to bed earlier in the winter is a cinch. It's almost always dark outside, after all. But the rest of the year, it can be tough to hit the hay early enough to meet your morning workout goals without the help of quality blackout curtains. Even the smallest bit of light can impact your sleep quality, so banish the brightness and adorn your windows with these machine washable, noise-reducing curtains. In addition to effectively blocking out light, they absorb heat and help keep your bedroom cool during the warm summer months.

2. Prep your gear

Prep all your workout gear in a convenient spot where you're used to getting ready. Do it the night before you plan to exercise, and you'll skip the annoying task of rifling through drawers in the dark half-asleep. In the evening, you're less likely to forget essential items like your water bottle, hair ties, and socks. Toss it all into a handy bin to grab and go when the morning arrives.

Colonial Mills 16" x 10" Bay Breeze Basket: $38.39 at Macy's (was $68.99)

Whether you get dressed in the bathroom, bedroom, or basement, having a container to store all your stuff in a convenient location is key. This Colonial Mills Basket is stain-resistant and won't stick out like a sore thumb. It will even add a nice accent to the room.

3. Give yourself enough time

It'll take some time before you have your morning routine down pat. Wake up earlier to give yourself a buffer should you encounter a bad hair day or any number of a.m. malfunctions. Once you've nailed your morning schedule, feel free to let yourself snooze a few extra minutes.

Philips Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock: $103.94 at Amazon

Use a dawn simulator like this Philips model to help you rise and shine. The device simulates early morning sun and helps lull you out of sleep gently -- as opposed to a jarring alarm. Adjust the sunrise interval as you wish. Shorter if you're pressed for time or longer if you're focused on waking up refreshed. Set a backup alarm if you're worried about being late and use the dusk simulator feature to help you fall asleep.

4. Program your coffee maker

Ah, the smell of coffee in the morning! There's no better way to wake up. If you're a frequent coffee drinker, save a few minutes for your workout and program your coffeemaker the night before. Grab a cup before or after your workout for a quick boost of energy and wakefulness. A bit of caffeine is a helpful exercise boost.

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: $21.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

This super simple coffee maker features a 24-hour auto brew function that allows you to program and prepare coffee on demand. It's perfect for early risers who don't want to waste precious moments measuring grounds -- spend that time on your workout instead. The coffee maker also has an auto-shutoff feature, so it won't suck power all day if you forget to turn it off.

5. Fuel with electrolytes

Not everyone enjoys a cup of coffee before exercise, especially in the early morning hours. If you're not a coffee drinker or can't handle something so acidic on your stomach right out of bed, consider consuming electrolytes. You've gone a whole night without hydration, so start your day topped up.

Nuun Sport + Caffeine Electrolyte Tablets: $22.31 at Amazon (was $23.82)

Nuun makes several electrolyte tablets that dissolve quickly in water, including a caffeinated version. Toss one of the portable tubes into your bag if you're headed to the gym for a 6 a.m. spin class and give yourself a boost so you can finish your workout strong.

Nuun Electrolyte-Rich Sports Drink Tablets: $21.50 at Amazon

If caffeine doesn't sit well with you, but you still want the benefits of an electrolyte product, try these non-caffeinated tablets from Nuun. They're sweetened with Stevia, and each tube contains ten servings.

6. Enjoy the peace and quiet

One of the most significant advantages to early morning workouts is the quiet. Nearly everyone is still sleeping. Even if you have emails, notifications, or missed calls, you don't have to respond to them. Each time you struggle to get out of bed for your next workout, think about these moments of peace.

Apple iPod Touch: $194.95 at Amazon

If you do struggle to put down your phone even in the wee hours of the morning, leave it at home or in a locker. You can get an iPod to listen to your favorite music or podcast without getting pinged by new texts or emails. After all, you'll be more effective if you take some time for yourself.

7. Treat yourself

Intrinsic motivation will help you keep your head in the game in the long run, but having a reward on the horizon is helpful for the short term. Promise yourself a treat at the end of the month if you manage to complete your morning workouts as scheduled.

SpaFinder Gift Card: $50+ at Amazon

What better way to reward your efforts than with a spa gift card? Nurture your strong body with a sports massage. Spend some time relaxing while someone cares for your sore, blistered feet. Gift cards purchased at Spa Finder provide you with access to hundreds of spa services and locations.

8. Find a workout buddy

Pair up with a friend for early morning workouts. You'll hold each other accountable, and it'll be infinitely easier to head to the gym or get dressed for a run knowing there's someone out there counting on you. Not to mention consistently hanging out together in the dark, dreary, early morning hours will definitely solidify your bond.

9. Put money on the line

Pay for a workout class in advance or sign-up for one that charges a fee if you're a no-show. You're more likely to get yourself to an early morning class if there's money on the line.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.