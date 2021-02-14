The health benefits of honey

Is raw honey good for you?

A natural sweetener made by bees, honey comes in 300-plus variants ranging in color and flavor. For many, honey is a perfect substitute for sugar and a great addition to tea.

But did you know that honey comes with a multitude of health benefits, as well? Not only can honey be consumed orally to improve a cough or sore throat, it can also be used topically to help treat light burns and injuries. Enjoying a spoonful a day could make a difference to your health. Read on to learn more.

Health benefits of honey

Honey is made up of a combination of key vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants used in a variety of ways. On top of that, it possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Heart health

According to PubMed, regular consumption of honey can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, even for those with greater risk. Honey can lower triglyceride levels, which lead to heart disease, improve healthy cholesterol, and lower blood sugar. It also can decrease C-reactive protein levels, thereby reducing the chances of a heart attack due to inflammation in the heart’s arteries.

Cough suppressant & sore throat relief

Honey’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can soothe a sore throat and alleviate coughing in children and adults. This makes it a natural alternative to common cough and cold medicine, especially for children who are too young to take over-the-counter medication. Lozenges made with honey and lemon can also soothe your throat.

Wound and burn healing

Applied topically, medical-grade honey can be used to treat burns and wounds that have been infected after surgery. This is due in large part to the natural hydrogen peroxide it contains. It has also been known to heal such skin conditions as eczema and psoriasis. For at-home treatment, try out Medihoney’s wound and burn dressing.

Neurological health

Raw honey has anticonvulsant, antidepressant, and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) properties that may contribute to overall neurological health. Some studies even suggest that it may aid with improved memory function.

Gastrointestinal health

Due to its antibacterial properties, pure honey can also be used to help ease acid reflux, stomach ulcers and diarrhea, as well as aid in digestion.

Oral health

According to Healthline, dark honey such as manuka honey can destroy harmful oral bacteria and fight plaque, tooth decay, gingivitis and inflammation of the gums. Honey hard candies like Go Organic’s hard candy are also a healthier alternative to sugary candies.

Dark honey vs. light honey

Light honey tends to have a milder flavor compared to dark honey. But when it comes to health benefits, darker honey is typically less watered down than light honey. More importantly, it has more antioxidants than its lighter counterpart, meaning dark honey variants tend to have more potent properties than light honey.

Some common dark honey variants include buckwheat and manuka honey. Common light honey variants include acacia and clover.

Even though dark honey has a higher quantity of antioxidants, antibacterial properties and vitamins, both options serve as a great substitute for sugar.

Raw honey vs. store-bought honey

Raw honey is the closest thing most people get to the honeycomb. The majority of honey you see is heavily processed before it's bottled and put on the shelf.

Store-bought honey has very few of the health benefits of raw, natural honey. This is because when the honey is processed, that destroys many of the beneficial nutrients and decreases the amount of antioxidants. That’s not to say that store-bought honey is completely without health benefits, however. It can still help soothe a sore throat and suppress coughs, and can also work well as a sugar substitute.

Oftentimes, store-bought honey comes with added ingredients like artificial sweeteners or corn syrup; check the honey’s ingredient label before you buy. The only ingredient should be “honey,” though it may include the type (ex. “clover honey”). If it has anything like “honey blend” on the ingredients list, move on to another honey bottle.

Safety and health concerns of honey

While honey is generally considered safe for most people, it’s important to recognize that it may have a negative impact in certain cases.

For example, children under 12 months shouldn’t consume honey because it contains a type of bacteria that can lead to infant botulism, a rare gastrointestinal disease that causes labored breathing, weak muscles, and related symptoms. Moreover, because honey contains trace amounts of pollen, it may induce a minor allergic reaction to those with allergies.

Additionally, both natural and commercial honey are high in natural sugar. Although honey is a great alternative to high-fructose corn syrup and sugar, it can also be high in calories. Individuals with an increased risk of high blood sugar or diabetes should consume honey only in moderation.

Final thoughts

Thanks to its antibacterial properties, antioxidants and natural enzymes, a spoonful of honey each day can give you a healthy boost. But remember, not all honey is created equal. Look for raw, unpasteurized honey for the greatest benefit to your health.

