Costco's Kirkland Brand Burnt Ends Get A Hard Pass From Us

For all the love that Costco receives from its members, the chain is certainly no stranger to criticism. Consider the range of Kirkland Signature products that failed to capture the hearts of shoppers. According to opinions expressed on Reddit, there's a new product that can be added to that list. A Costco member described the Kirkland Signature burnt ends as "a big disappointment," but this critique is positively mild when compared to what other shoppers had to say about the product.

If you're wondering what goes into making burnt ends, you should know that this preparation uses beef brisket and requires careful butchering and barbecuing. It's no secret that this cut of the cow can be tough, but in the right hands, you will end up with an unbelievably tasty end result. Unfortunately, that was not the experience of Costco shoppers who sampled the chain's burnt ends. This product was said to have a "horrendous taste," was likened to "gourmet dog treats," and was decreed by one shopper as "the worst Kirkland product."