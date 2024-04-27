How Well Does The Tape Hack For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs Work?

Learning how to hard-boil and peel eggs to perfection seems like one of those fundamental skills a cook masters before undertaking any other culinary technique. And yet, you'd be amazed at how challenging this task can prove to even the most accomplished chefs. Among the most frustrating parts of hard-boiling an egg is getting the shell off. Either you rip the egg in the process, or end up needing magnifying glasses and tweezers to remove tiny shards of shell from the solidified white.

There are a dizzying number of tips and hacks for peeling eggs. From boiling eggs in oil to adding baking soda to the cooking water to pricking them with a thumbtack à la Jacques Pépin, a lot of time and energy has been devoted to solving the mystery of this seemingly impossible task. One technique that piqued my curiosity as a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience was wrapping the egg in packing tape. I decided this was as plausible as any other magical method, so I tried it.

I boiled, dried, and cooled half a dozen eggs and armed myself with clear packaging tape. My skepticism did not deter me from deliberately and scientifically testing this method so that I could report my first-hand experience with it. Is this an old wives tale, or is it legitimately useful? Read on to find out how things panned out.