The Slow Cooker Hack You Need To Try For Poached Eggs

Using your slow cooker to make perfectly poached eggs is easy with a few simple steps, beginning with choosing the right eggs. While egg color and size have no bearing on the quality or taste of your poached eggs, you'll want to use the freshest eggs you can get your hands on. Fresh eggs (no more than 30 days old by USDA standards) will hold that perfect poached sphere best, and will also have firmer whites.

You'll want to poach your fresh eggs in individual ramekins (or silicone baking cups), being sure to grease them with cooking spray beforehand, so that your eggs retain a uniform shape and stay separated. Then, you'll simply crack one egg into each prepared ramekin, and gently place them into your preheated slow cooker, being sure there's enough water surrounding them, but that they are not fully submerged (about ½ inch). You should be able to fit about five ramekins at once, depending on the size of your cooker.

If you like your eggs runny, cook for about 15 minutes. Add roughly five more minutes for a firmer yolk. When your eggs are done, feel free to serve them directly from the ramekin. Wondering how to store your poached eggs? Store them in your refrigerator in cold water for four or five days. And just like that, your breakfast is made better.