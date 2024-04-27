For Perfectly Puffy Fried Taco Shells, Oil Temperature Is Key

Puffy taco shells are crispy, light, and airy, with a major crunch factor. To make them at home, you can whip up your dough from scratch, using just three ingredients: Water, salt, and masa harina – a flour made from corn that has been through the important process of nixtamalization.

When making a puffy taco, the most important factor is making sure your oil is hot enough. Most recipes suggest 375 degrees Fahrenheit to make the crispy shells. The high heat ensures that the taco will puff up fast — within about ten seconds. The hot oil helps air bubbles form as the moisture in your masa dough vaporizes, which means it can then be removed from the liquid before it absorbs too much and turns greasy.

It's best to use a food-safe thermometer to monitor the oil temperature to be sure, and your frying oil can be canola or peanut – or one of the other 9 best oils for deep frying which have high smoke points. A cast-iron pot or Dutch oven both work well, but you will want a deep vessel with handles to prevent spillage or burns.