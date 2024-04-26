Seriously, Use Lettuce To Give Risotto A Huge Flavor Upgrade

When selecting the best type of lettuce for risotto, texture plays an important role. It's a good idea to opt for green leaf, bibb, iceberg, romaine, or A-choy if you can find it, because they retain their crunch the best compared to other varieties. Lidia Bastianich says on her website that you can actually get away with using any leftover lettuce you have on hand, just as long as you make sure to use the outer leaves because they're tougher. If you use the more delicate inner leaves, they may turn mushy if your risotto cooks too long.

Any type of lettuce can effectively be game-changing in risotto by adding a layer of flavor, but it's important to consider that different varieties will bring different flavor notes to the dish. For instance, curly or endive lettuce tends to have a bitter taste. Butter lettuce on the other hand is milder, so you might need to use more of it if you want its flavor to really come through in your risotto. If you're unsure which type to choose, go with a variety of lettuce that you already enjoy in salads or other dishes. Pair it with a risotto recipe you know you'll like, and you're likely to be pleased with the results.