Seaweed Will Give Your Stir Fry A Kick Of Umami Straight From The Ocean

Although it may not seem like it, seaweed isn't a solitary ingredient. Like most plants, seaweed comes in many shapes, sizes, and textures, and the type you select for your stir fry can determine how it impacts your dish. Wakame is a minimally processed form of seaweed that is sold dry but typically rehydrated in dishes such as miso soup. It boasts a briny, slightly sweet, yet umami-rich flavor profile that's silky, tender, and slightly chewy.

You can rehydrate wakame by soaking it in water for a few minutes before adding it to your stir fry. Kombu is similar to wakame but is traditionally used to make broth. It's one of the most savory types of seaweed, but it has a slightly gelatinous texture when cooked (this is but one of many facts you should know about kombu). Consider cooking your stir-fried rice or noodles in a wakame broth rather than adding it whole.

Unlike wakame and kombu, nori is a type of seaweed that's been dehydrated and processed into thin, flat sheets. Although it's commonly used as a sushi wrap, you can crush dehydrated nori sheets over your stir fry for an edible garnish that's savory, salty, and satisfyingly crunchy. Dulse is another type of seaweed that is commonly sold dehydrated. However, dulse has a less marine taste than nori and is often likened to the taste of bacon — perfect for a stir fry in need of some umami depth.