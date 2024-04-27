Double Up On This Ingredient For Unbeatable Fried Eggs

How do you like your eggs? Some swear by frying their eggs in butter, while others won't use anything but oil. But what if both parties are onto something in this scenario? If you like your eggs crispy fried with a liquid gold yolk, you should try doubling up on frying fats to achieve an amazing result.

That's right — combining rich, flavorful butter with oil is the key to an unbeatable fried egg. But not just any oil works here, vegetable oil is the right choice for this method since it has a high smoke point. This ensures the eggs fry quickly without overcooking the yolk, all while the egg absorbs the rich butter flavor. Keep in mind that using these two fats may not make your eggs as super crispy as using just oil. You might want to try the olive oil technique for perfectly crispy fried eggs if that's more your style. But with this method, the buttery richness makes the eggs next-level delicious.