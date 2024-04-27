Why Trader Joe's Pizza Dough Should Always Be In Your Freezer

Next time you're perusing the aisles at your local Trader Joe's, grab a few packages of the pre-made pizza dough. You'll find it in the refrigerated section, near the cheese and cured meats, which you may also want to pick up along with other epic pizza toppings. Trader Joe's offers three flavors of the widely-favored dough: Plain, garlic and herb, and whole wheat, although they may not all be in stock all the time. There is also a gluten-free option that is sometimes available. Whatever flavor you choose, once you embrace its potential, you'll see why you should always have some of TJ's pizza dough in your freezer.

Whether you're seeking comfort food, need a taste of home, or just need something convenient for a Wednesday night, having Trader Joe's pizza dough at the ready makes your goal quick and easy to accomplish. It also allows you to create the pie you prefer and add variety to your daily meal because you can mix it up as a sheet pizza, go thin with New York style, or dish up Chicago-style pizza, all with the same Trader Joe's pizza dough. Here's a tip — create different thicknesses by using a cast iron skillet, flat cookie sheet, or pizza stone. But pizza isn't the only thing Trader Joe's dough is good for. In fact, that unassuming little ball of bagged dough is a magical ingredient for several great dishes, or (hint) it can be eaten solo.