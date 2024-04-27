Toss Banana Slices In An Air Fryer And Taste The Magic
We're all used to popping things like chicken wings in the air fryer, but what you might not have thought to do before is throw some banana slices in there. Air fryer bananas tend to taste sweet and caramelized, sort of like bananas Foster. Better yet, they're highly versatile, as you can season them with a number of different flavorings to add extra taste to the dessert. They're also ready in just a short amount of time, making them a quick, tasty, and healthy snack when you want something to munch on.
To make air-fried bananas, just slice them in half lengthwise, sprinkle them with the fat and seasoning of your choice, and pop them into your air fryer. Cook them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 9 minutes, and you're ready to eat them! Of course, you may need to add a little extra cooking time if you're working with bananas that are still pretty green. Plus, it's not a bad idea to flip the bananas when they've still got a few minutes remaining before they're done cooking. This ensures you get bananas that are evenly toasted on all sides.
Get inspired with air-fried bananas
One of the best parts about this snack is that it's highly versatile. For one thing, you can experiment with different toppings. Cinnamon or cinnamon sugar are perfect choices to add a warm feel to your bananas. However, you could also try adding a bit of sea salt or a dash of brown sugar for a molasses taste. Feel free to experiment with your own topping ideas.
A great way to enjoy them is to treat them like a banana split. Once they're out of the air fryer, pile them with things like chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, peanut butter, or any other toppings you like. You can also add a scoop of ice cream for a caramelly take on a banana split. Another way to serve them would be to use them as a fruit topping for recipes like crepes, Belgian waffles, pancakes, and oatmeal. Or, add them to your smoothie for a twist on the usual banana flavor.
And, if you make too many, don't worry! These are safe to store in your fridge for up to two days, as long as they're in a sealed and airtight container. Try not to layer them, or if you have to, use parchment paper between the stacks. Whether you eat them right away or save them for later, this is a yummy snack you have to try!