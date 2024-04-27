Toss Banana Slices In An Air Fryer And Taste The Magic

One of the best parts about this snack is that it's highly versatile. For one thing, you can experiment with different toppings. Cinnamon or cinnamon sugar are perfect choices to add a warm feel to your bananas. However, you could also try adding a bit of sea salt or a dash of brown sugar for a molasses taste. Feel free to experiment with your own topping ideas.

A great way to enjoy them is to treat them like a banana split. Once they're out of the air fryer, pile them with things like chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, peanut butter, or any other toppings you like. You can also add a scoop of ice cream for a caramelly take on a banana split. Another way to serve them would be to use them as a fruit topping for recipes like crepes, Belgian waffles, pancakes, and oatmeal. Or, add them to your smoothie for a twist on the usual banana flavor.

And, if you make too many, don't worry! These are safe to store in your fridge for up to two days, as long as they're in a sealed and airtight container. Try not to layer them, or if you have to, use parchment paper between the stacks. Whether you eat them right away or save them for later, this is a yummy snack you have to try!