Give Your French Onion Soup Some Flair With Red Wine

Since French onion soup is typically made with drier white varieties like Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio, choose a red wine with a comparable bite such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, or Merlot. Whether you're making vegetarian French onion soup or a recipe with beef broth, you only need ½ to 1 full cup of wine per 8 cups of water or broth.

While substituting red wine for white wine may not seem outwardly impactful, consider how both varieties are made to appreciate their inherent differences fully. White wine is mostly made with white grape flesh and fermented in stainless steel vessels with limited oxygen flow. This allows white wines to hold onto their floral, fruit-centric flavors. On the other hand, red wines are typically fermented in oak barrels and include all the fruit: the inner flesh, skin, and seeds. There is also a better flow of oxygen which ultimately leads to a more developed taste.

Red wine also contains tannins from grapes which are chemical compounds found in the skin and seeds of fruit and the barrels used for aging. These particular compounds give red wines a signifying texture and drier aftertaste. Compared to white wines, red varieties have a noticeable difference in body and consistency. The smoother quality of red wine makes for one distinguishable French onion soup.