Ina Garten's Pro Tip For Preventing Bitter Roasted Lemons

Ina Garten knows a thing or two about roasted chicken, calling it the one dish she couldn't live without and making some version of it almost every Friday night for her and her husband, Jeffrey. Often she'll add whole lemon slices next to, inside, or underneath the chicken to infuse the tender meat with amazing flavor.

Recently, however, a fan trying Ina's Skillet Roasted Lemon Chicken recipe found that the roasted lemons turned bitter. And they took to the Ask Ina section of The Barefoot Contessa's website to get advice on how to avoid this from happening in the future. Garten answered, noting that the lemon slices need to be no more than 1/4-inch thick for a very important reason. "As the lemon slices cook, they break down and caramelize, but it's important that they be sliced very thin," she explained.

Whole lemon slices include the pith, the spongy white part of the lemon, which tends to be bitter in flavor. With thinner lemon slices, the juices of the cooking chicken can soak into the pith quicker, leaving it infused with flavor rather than raw and bitter.