Taylor Swift's Favorite Cocktail Is An Elegant Classic

Whatever Taylor Swift touches turns to gold, whether she's releasing a new album of irresistible songs or stepping out in a new style. And now, whatever she sips is turning to liquid gold as well. It's no surprise that Swift's favorite cocktail emanates elegance and nostalgia. But Swift is always looking to innovate in her music, so it only makes sense that her go-to cocktail is an updated, innovative take on a classic gin drink.

Swift was seen sipping on a French Blonde, a gin-based drink combined with Lillet Blanc and St-Germain elderflower liqueur, at the end of 2023. The botanical liquors get a sweet-and-sour lift from freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, giving the drink its signature light pink hue. Gin cocktail enthusiasts may be familiar with the light, floral drink, but now, the French Blonde is sure to pop up in bars everywhere for Swifties to imbibe. Elegant cocktail lovers can even enjoy the fancy cocktail at home with a well-stocked home bar or liquor store nearby.