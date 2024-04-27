The Expert-Approved Ingredient Ratio For The Ultimate Margarita

The amount of each ingredient in a margarita isn't arbitrary — there's a reason why the 2-1-1 ratio works. Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere explains, "This ratio provides a well-balanced combination of flavors, with the tequila providing the base spirit, the lime juice adding acidity and freshness, and the triple sec adding sweetness and depth." Too much tequila and you'll have a drink that's overpowering with a bitter alcohol flavor, while too much lime juice could leave your drink too sour. Triple sec, a type of orange-flavored liqueur, can add too much sweetness, and the orange notes can overpower the lime.

Another thing to remember here is that Barriere mentions you'll want one-fourth pure agave in your drink. Agave adds a delicate sweetness, helping to balance out the sour notes of the lime juice and the sharp taste of the tequila. If you find your drink is too sour or has too much alcohol, you can always adjust the amount of agave.

Still, don't think this ratio is a hard and fast rule — it's more of a guideline or a starting point. Barriere says, "Our palates are personal, so remember that adjustments can be made based on personal preference." You could also adjust your drink's flavor in other ways. For instance, if you don't want to throw off the ingredient ratios, you could play around with how you rim the glass, adding notes of sweetness, a dash of spice, or other flavors with the salt.