The 4 Best And 4 Worst Items To Order From Boston Market

At one point, Boston Market was a popular chain that diners could rely on for classic American comfort food. Primarily known for its rotisserie chicken, the chain also sells sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread. There were Boston Markets around the areas where I grew up and went to college, so it's been around for most of my life and I've had some enjoyable meals there. But as time has passed, I've noticed that its food quality has seemed to slide. Certain dishes are now consistently disappointing — though others remain reliably decent.

It's no secret that the company has struggled to stay afloat. While it's been open for business since 1985, several locations have recently been shuttered due to legal issues and other disputes. Boston Market's Denver headquarters was even seized by authorities in 2023. Considering this, it's fair to say that Boston Market's future is uncertain at best. In the most optimistic of scenarios, the company will rebrand and make a comeback. But as it stands, there's no doubt that Boston Market's menu is a mixed bag. If you want to try and sneak one last visit in while the company is still open for business — and you're wondering what's worth eating — I've got you covered.