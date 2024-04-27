Can You Store Canned Beans In The Freezer?

Canned beans are a pantry staple thanks to their convenience, nutrition, and versatility. Just consider the many delicious ways canned beans can be used in recipes, from soups and salads to veggie burgers and breakfast dishes. Like other canned foods, storage of beans is pretty easy: Simply find an area of your kitchen that's protected from heat and moisture and your beans could potentially keep for up to five years. Despite this storage simplicity, there's one place that must be avoided when seeking the perfect storage area for canned items, and that's your freezer.

Placing unopened beans in the freezer can easily compromise the stability of the can. That's because the contents of the can will naturally get bigger as they freeze, which then puts pressure on the exterior of the can. This pressure causes the can to swell and potentially rupture, which means that air will be able to get inside. A damaged or compromised canned item has an elevated risk of mold growth due to air exposure, which is why freezing can be such a serious issue.