The UK Costco Food Court Item We're Begging To Come To The US

To many members of the warehouse retail chain, a visit to the iconic Costco food court easily ranks as the best part of any shopping excursion. While shoppers in the U.S. are privy to great selections, such as Costco's food court pizza, a post on Reddit has American customers salivating over an item that's apparently only available in U.K. locations. During an overseas visit, a shopper noticed that the Edinburgh, Scotland, Costco food court features a jacket potato.

For those unaware, jacket potatoes and baked potatoes are largely the same, as both preparations are baked and adorned with a wide selection of toppings. According to the food court menu at the Edinburgh Costco, jacket potato toppings include tuna, cheese, beef chili, and baked beans. And while two of those toppings may flummox American palates (looking at you tuna and baked beans), some U.S. customers seem to be fully on board with the idea.

One commenter wrote, "Omg why can't we have jacket potatoes in the states?!?!?" Another shared their experience with Costco's jacket potato, stating, "I had one with chili and cheese at a London location, and it was fantastic."