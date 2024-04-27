Egg Whites Are Your Secret Ingredient For The Best Candied Nuts

In addition to better candied nuts, this is also a great way to use up leftover egg whites if you've had to use yolks for another recipe. That being said, you can also use liquid egg whites from a carton if you don't want to crack into fresh eggs. Regardless, be sure to coat all of your nuts well so that they crisp up evenly and have that glossy look throughout the batch.

Beyond this egg white secret, a few extra tips can ensure your candied nuts come out flawlessly. If you're making your nuts in an oven, lining your baking sheet with parchment or Silpat will make for easier cleanup. If possible, spread them out a little, as the egg whites can bind your nuts into chunks if they're too close together. Just 15 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit should be enough baking time. But, if it's your first time making them, check in a few times, as nuts can burn quickly thanks to their natural oils.

You can also make candied nuts on the stovetop in a nonstick skillet, which is much faster (you can have a finished product in about five minutes), but you may want to toast your nuts a bit first since they won't be exposed to heat as long as the oven-roasted version and it'll enhance their flavor. Once made, you can store candied nuts in an airtight container for about a week without refrigeration.