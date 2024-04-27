The Pepper Alton Brown Uses For Unbeatable Baked Beans

Alton Brown uses two chopped and seeded jalapeños per pound of dried beans in his baked beans recipe. This adds just enough spice without overpowering the baked beans and turning it into a fiery dish. You can always adjust this amount to your preferences. He cooks them in bacon fat, alongside onions, to give them some extra flavor and help them release their aromatics and spice. It only takes about five minutes, and then he adds the remaining ingredients.

Besides giving your baked beans a little something spicy, jalapeños also impart a unique flavor profile. For their part, jalapeños have a taste that's similar to green bell peppers – they're earthy and grassy with a slightly bitter finish. More mature jalapeños can also bring sweet notes that pair perfectly with the sugar in baked beans.

It's important to note here that you'll be using fresh jalapeños if you want to follow Brown's lead. Pickled jalapeños, which are a jarred variety that's common in supermarkets, don't have the same flavor profile but instead introduce briny, vinegar notes, and heat that won't work the same way in your baked beans.