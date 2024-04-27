The Tell-Tale Sign That Your Key Lime Pie Is Overbaked

Unlike other baked goods like cookies or cakes, pies (especially those with a custard filling like classic key lime pie) don't change dramatically in appearance until they are significantly overbaked. Pie filling also continues to cook and set after being removed from the oven due to residual heat. This makes it difficult to determine right away whether key lime pie needs more time in the oven. What looks slightly underbaked in the oven might actually be just right when it cools down.

The tell-tale sign that your key lime pie is overbaked is the lack of movement that occurs when you nudge the pie dish. If there is hardly any jiggling, and the edges of the filling are slightly raised and cracked, this means you left it in the oven for too long. Even if you followed this crucial step for ultra creamy key lime pie, overbaking would still cause the filling to have a more firm, curdled consistency instead of a soft and velvety one. What you actually want to see when you give your pie a shake is some jiggling in the middle and slightly set edges.