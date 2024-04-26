Taco Bell Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries Review: Does The Serrabanero Ranch Sauce Pack A Punch?

In 2018, Taco Bell introduced a new twist on a beloved fast food that turned out to be the biggest debut of an item in the company's history — Nacho Fries. To sustain customers' endless excitement about the popular side, the chain has only made it available as limited-time offerings. For the 11th iteration of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is coming in hot, teaming up with a Portland, Oregon, hot sauce company to create Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries.

After trying the decent but messy Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, I was curious how this new version would stack up. In order to find out, I took a short break from observing Passover and popped on over to a local Taco Bell. After polishing off my plastic plate, I'm now ready to spill all the secrets. This chew and review is based on flavor, uniqueness, heat level, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.