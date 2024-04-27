14 Ways To Use A Food Processor You've Probably Never Thought Of

When was the last time you used your food processor, and what did you use it for? If the answers to these questions are "a while ago" and "blending food," you're missing out. Food processors can be used for so much more than merely mixing things. These ingenious appliances can grind, mince, purée, knead, grate, and shred, and it's likely you're not using yours to its full potential.

Virtually any food can be passed through a food processor, and oftentimes, doing so can give you the result of a manual task way more quickly. Cheese, for example, is a natural fit for food processors, and grating it in the appliance allows you to skip your box grater. You can also use your food processor to break down various ingredients into even finer particles, opening up your cooking game hugely. Various doughs, too, can be whipped up in the processor, either by using a different attachment or simply by tumbling your ingredients in and pressing start. In fact, whole recipes can be made in a food processor — if you've never thought of making ice cream or your energy bars in your humble countertop gadget, today's the day you start.