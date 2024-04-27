The 3 Biggest Margarita Mistakes You're Making, According To An Expert

If you've ever gone to the liquor store, you've probably seen pre-made margarita mixes. You might think pairing these with tequila can be an easy way to make your cocktail, especially if you're serving a crowd. However, Tiffanie Barriere warns against this: "Using pre-made margarita mixers that are high in sugar and artificial flavors can result in a sweet and artificial-tasting drink." Not only will you wind up with a beverage that doesn't have the same natural lime flavor, but you could also end up with a cocktail that's cloying, thanks to all that sugar.

Another issue is the alcohol you use. You might be tempted to go for a cheap tequila, but this can be a mistake. Look for 100% agave tequila, as bottles that aren't made this way may have artificial sweeteners and additives such as corn syrup that can impact the flavor.

Lastly, Barriere noted that you've also got to be mindful of the lime you add to your cocktail. She shared that "using bottled lime juice instead of freshly squeezed lime juice can result in a less vibrant and flavorful margarita." Fresh lime juice has a stronger, brighter flavor than the bottled variety, which ultimately leads to a crisper and tastier cocktail. Plus, it doesn't have preservatives in it, keeping your drink all-natural!