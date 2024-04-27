The 3 Biggest Margarita Mistakes You're Making, According To An Expert
Margaritas are tasty cocktails that just about everyone loves, and they're easy to make, too. A classic margarita, in its simplest form, only calls for tequila, lime juice, and triple sec. Some people add a bit of agave to sweeten the drink, but that's not always necessary. With so few ingredients, it's easy to think making this cocktail is a snap of the fingers. However, Tiffanie Barriere, Cocktail and Spirit Educator at The Drinking Coach, might have you thinking again.
She sat down with the Daily Meal in an exclusive interview to give insights into the three biggest mistakes people make when making a margarita. She began by emphasizing, "One of the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to making margaritas is using low-quality or artificial ingredients." Then she went on to explain that people can also go overboard with some of their ingredients, and that "another common mistake is using too much ice or adding too much tequila." These errors can offset your beverage and lead to a cocktail whose flavor isn't balanced.
Quality is key
If you've ever gone to the liquor store, you've probably seen pre-made margarita mixes. You might think pairing these with tequila can be an easy way to make your cocktail, especially if you're serving a crowd. However, Tiffanie Barriere warns against this: "Using pre-made margarita mixers that are high in sugar and artificial flavors can result in a sweet and artificial-tasting drink." Not only will you wind up with a beverage that doesn't have the same natural lime flavor, but you could also end up with a cocktail that's cloying, thanks to all that sugar.
Another issue is the alcohol you use. You might be tempted to go for a cheap tequila, but this can be a mistake. Look for 100% agave tequila, as bottles that aren't made this way may have artificial sweeteners and additives such as corn syrup that can impact the flavor.
Lastly, Barriere noted that you've also got to be mindful of the lime you add to your cocktail. She shared that "using bottled lime juice instead of freshly squeezed lime juice can result in a less vibrant and flavorful margarita." Fresh lime juice has a stronger, brighter flavor than the bottled variety, which ultimately leads to a crisper and tastier cocktail. Plus, it doesn't have preservatives in it, keeping your drink all-natural!
Make sure to properly measure your ingredients
It's not just about the types of ingredients you use, either; you've also got to consider the amounts. One issue has to do with the ice you use to cool your drink down. Tiffanie Barriere explains that "too much ice can dilute the drink and throw off the balance of flavors." Remember, ice will eventually melt into water, which can lead to a drink that's too weak or that loses the sharp citrusy notes. Also, if you're mixing up a variety of margaritas with things like pineapple juice or berries, this can lead to some flavors being more forthcoming than others.
At the same time, Barriere says some people overcompensate by "attempting to make it stronger by adding more tequila. That doesn't always make it better. Be sure to add more of the other ingredients if you are choosing to create balance." With these pro tips for mixing margaritas, you should be able to strike a balance and craft a tasty beverage with fresh, bright flavor.