Mayo Probably Isn't What's Causing Your Potato Salad To Spoil

Potato salad isn't a dish that keeps well as leftovers. Although you can give it new life by roasting it or turning it into a delicious breakfast, if you let this dish sit in your fridge for too long, it may be spoiled by the time you get to it. While you might think the mayonnaise is to blame, the truth is the condiment isn't as prone to spoilage as you might assume.

Though eggs are one of the main ingredients in the condiment, vinegar stabilizes them because its high acidity level inhibits the growth of bacteria. Opened mayonnaise lasts for up to two months, which means it isn't the ingredient that causes potato salad to spoil. It's actually the potatoes.

Being a root vegetable, they sit in dirt for a long time and that dirt often harbors bacteria. When potato salad is served at warm events like picnics or barbecues, the heat can cause this bacteria to multiply, leading to the spoilage of the entire dish. This is why even if you make a French-style potato salad (the kind without mayonnaise) you'll notice that it can still go bad just as fast.