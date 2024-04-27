The Ingredient Swap You Need For Soft, Chewy Cookies

Making the applesauce-butter swap begins with choosing your applesauce. Unsweetened applesauce is recommended due to its neutral flavor that won't take away from the taste you're going for in your chosen recipe. An exception is if you're making oatmeal cookies, however, in which case you might reconsider, as the subtly spiced flavor of a cinnamon applesauce can be an excellent addition to the treat.

Swapping that applesauce in for butter in your recipe is relatively easy. Some bakers swear by a one-to-one substitution of applesauce for the melted butter in your recipe for a sweeter, moister cookie. But swapping applesauce for the whole amount of butter will also make your cookies more dense and slightly less flavorful, due to the reduced milk protein content, which is responsible for that rich flavor and browning that makes many cookies so incredible. Instead, swap half of your butter for applesauce to keep those cookies soft and chewy while retaining some of the creamy flavor butter provides.

But be sure to keep an eye on the consistency of your applesauce. If it's too liquidy, you can remove some of the liquid with a strainer before incorporating it into your recipe. Then you're free to prepare your recipe as normal, mixing your wet and dry ingredients separately, and then combining. And when it's time to store those freshly baked cookies, rejoice — due to the amount of water in applesauce, your cookies are likely to stay fresh longer.