The Simple Tomato Addition That Amps Up Grilled Cheese Beyond Belief

Chances are, you're already familiar with the appeal of the iconic comfort food pairing that is a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup. Creamy, savory, and crispy, with that juicy, acidic flavor pop, this infallibly delicious combination was first made popular during World War II — when it was served to military families as an economically friendly, balanced meal — and has since evolved into both a classic at-home rainy day meal and casual diner order. But what if you could capture the zesty, creamy taste of the mouthwatering pairing in one fell swoop? You can — by adding a layer of tomato paste to your sandwich.

Tomato paste, a smooth, thick pantry staple made of concentrated tomatoes and added seasonings, is frequently used to add deeper flavor and depth to dishes and condiments with a tomato base, such as pasta sauce. And with its savoriness and significantly denser texture than its tomato sauce cousin, it's also often utilized effectively as a flavor enhancer and thickener for casseroles and the best chili recipes. But it can also add an extra flavor and texture boost to that grilled cheese sandwich when spread on the inside of your bread slices — but be warned, this grilled cheese upgrade is so good, you may never look back.