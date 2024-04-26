Here's Who Makes Those Painted Chalk Signs At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's likes doing things a bit differently compared to conventional grocery chains, such as only carrying their own branded products and for much lower prices. It explains why many Trader Joe's products have a cult-like following as customers can't get enough of budget-friendly items like cauliflower gnocchi and spicy avocado hummus.

The store's styling and décor are also a bit outside the norm, such as the staff's ubiquitous Hawaiian shirts and the eye-catching chalk signage used to promote products. If you ever wondered who's behind the in-store artwork, according to a Reddit thread, it's meticulously created by crew members.

One employee dished on Reddit about their experience creating TJ's chalk art. According to the staffer, a BFA in Studio Fine Art gave them the skills and training they needed to create the signage. They added, "There is no job position at Trader Joe's entitled 'Sign Artist,' nor is there an official 'Sign Team.'" Rather, it's just one of the responsibilities (or perks) of the job for talented employees.