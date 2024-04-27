Flat Iron Steak Was Invented Way More Recently Than You Think

We tend to think of cuts of steak as being old, established classics. After all, cows were domesticated over 10,000 years ago, so we've had plenty of time since to figure out how to get every possible cut of meat out of them. So it's no surprise many of the cuts of steak you need to know are pretty old: strip steak (whether you call it a New York strip or a Kansas City strip) dates to 1827 at Delmonico's Restaurant in New York City, while sirloin has been around long enough that there are urban legends about it being named in the early 1600s.

There's one steak cut, though, that's more recent — way more recent — to the point where it's barely older than the iPod. This is the flat iron steak, which isn't just one of the best cuts of steak for a dinner party, but also a triumph of meat science. It all started in 1998, when the National Cattleman's Beef Association tossed substantial grant money to a couple of scientists in the hopes of finding a new type of steak that had somehow been previously overlooked. Incredibly, those intrepid meat researchers succeeded beyond anyone's wildest dreams.