Extra daylight brings extra discounts on top brands

Though you might still be reeling from that lost hour of sleep this weekend, we think the extra hours of sunshine after work are totally worth it.

If you're looking to optimize your outdoor time to take advantage of the daylight, we found some deep discounts on products that are well worth your consideration.

For example, there's a popular fleece from The North Face that will help on chilly spring days, an Instant Pot that will help you prepare dinner more quickly (so you can spend more time outside), camping gear that will support your weekend excursions, and more.

Take a look at these deals that are just in time to help you make the most of springing forward.

The North Face Women's Osito Fleece Jacket: $55.99 at Backcountry (was $98.95)

The popular Osito fleece jacket by The North Face is great for layering during the winter, but it also serves as lightweight outerwear for chilly spring days. Select colors are available at deep discounts at Backcountry, like the mid-grey option that's only $55.99 while Backcountry is offering an extra 20% discount on bestseller brands.

Instant Pot Duo 8-Quart: $99 at Amazon (was $139.95)

Once you own an Instant Pot, you may wonder how you ever got by in the kitchen without it. That's because this multi-function cooker performs numerous tasks -- steaming, warming, making yogurt and rice, pressure and slow cooking, and sautéing -- all in one versatile small appliance.

Gregory Citro 25L Backpack: $69.99 at Backcountry (was $129.95)

Camping, hiking, exploring -- if you participate in these outdoor activities, not just any backpack will do. The Citro offers a feature set designed for outdoor excursions, including gear loops, breathable yet durable material, and a hydration reservoir that's included with the pack. At 46% off the usual price, the savings are impressive too.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10: $98 at Amazon (was $149.99)

This Lenovo tablet may be a great deal, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in features. You'll get a large 10.1-inch screen with HD resolution, the speedy Snapdragon processor, and built-in Alexa, all for a sale price that won't break the bank.

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer Coffee Maker: $69.99 at Amazon ($99.99)

It doesn't matter how mild or strong you like your coffee -- this brewer can customize your cup of joe to your tastes. The warming plate is also adjustable, so you can keep coffee warm for hours without compromising the flavor.

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Sport Watch: $479.98 at Backcountry (was $599.99)

The Fenix 5X Sapphire is the watch to get if you live an active lifestyle. It works like a fitness tracker that measures numerous health metrics and has pre-loaded maps to help you navigate your journeys. Rugged construction and back-lit display add to its outdoor-friendly design. Plus, you'll save 20% when you buy it at Backcountry.

Calvin Klein Rachel Tote: $74 at Macy's (was $148)

We're always watching out for new markdowns on designer brands, like this attractive Calvin Klein tote that's half off the retail price. Not only does it have plenty of room for your phone, keys, makeup, and more, but it also comes with a small matching bag that will come in handy for keeping spare change and other essentials easy to find when you need them.

The North Face Men's Balham Insulated Jacket: $131.99 at Backcountry (was $298.95)

Backcountry is having a sale on some of the top names in outdoor winter wear, like this men's Belham jacket by The North Face. It will keep you warm and dry on the coldest winter days, as it's lined with down and has a waterproof exterior. You'll feel great about the extra 20% savings you'll get on top of an already impressive 45% discount.

Big Agnes Manzanares 4 Person/3 Season Tent: $324.99 at Backcountry (was $499.95)

Get ready to go camping and save money on the most essential item -- the tent. Big Agnes's Manzanares model is constructed for use in the spring, summer, and fall, and can accommodate as many as four people. Despite these camper-friendly features, it's lightweight enough that it won't bog you down on backpacking expeditions.

LG 55-Inch Smart TV with Alexa: $399.99 at Amazon (was $699)

This gorgeous TV has Alexa built-in, so you can enjoy the vibrant colors and crisp images that are the result of its 4K resolution just by asking. And if Google Assistant is your thing, its smart ThinkQ AI technology is compatible with that, too.

Sunny Health and Fitness Smart Treadmill: $399.99 at Amazon (was $699.99)

If you like to walk or run to stay in shape, you know how inclement weather can interfere with your fitness plans. That's why it's a good thing to have your own treadmill to stay on course, even when you can't get outdoors for your daily activity. This model has built-in WiFi for entertainment while you work out.

Treasure and Bond Space Dye Jersey Rope Throw Blanket: $69.30 at Nordstrom (was $99)

There will still be chilly nights ahead even when spring arrives, leaving plenty of opportunities to curl up on the couch with a blanket. We love this one that's made of knitted material because it's lightweight yet warm. Choose from pretty brown mocha or green timber.

Patagonia Women's Departer Jacket: $209.40 at Backcountry (was $349)

This jacket is made for hitting the slopes, thanks to the Gortex membrane that blocks out moisture and roomy hood that will accommodate a helmet. It's included in Backcountry's end-of-the-season sale, so you can buy now and stash it away for next winter.

Samsung Galaxy Book S: $449.99+ at Samsung (was $999.99)

We're very impressed with the ultra-trim design of the Galaxy Book S, but that's not all this cutting-edge device has to offer. It operates on the LTE wireless broadband for fast streaming, web surfing, and more. Buy now at Samsung and you can save big and get an instant credit of $450 with a trade-in device.

Ride Manic Snowboard: $319.96 at Backcountry (was $399.95)

If you invest in a board now, you'll save money and be ready for next season. The Manic Snowboard sports a shape that will allow you to glide down slopes and show off your shredding skills.

J.A. Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Cutlery Set: $94.93 at Macy's (was $250)

Give your kitchen cutlery a makeover with this comprehensive collection by J.A. Henckels. It comes with knives of all sizes and sheers, plus a solid wood knife block to keep them safely stored and easy to access during meal prep time.

Hestan NanoBond 3-Quart Soup Pot with Lid: $199.95 at Nordstrom (was $290)

Soups, stews, sauces, chili -- there's not much you can't make in this durable titanium-bonded stainless steel pot that can fit enough food to feed a crowd. The aluminum core ensures excellent, even results. Grab one now and save 30% off the usual price.

Alma Rose Winery and Vineyards Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills: $25 at Wine Access (was $45)

What we love most about shopping at Wine Access is the selection of premium wines that you can't find just anywhere, like this 2015 west coast Pinot Noir that's aged to perfection. It's currently marked down from $45 to $25.

Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker: $29 at Amazon (was $44.99)We like that this bouncer will soothe your baby to sleep and entertain them through their toddler years, too. That's because it's adjustable to grow as your little one does, so you'll get plenty of years of use out of it. It's currently just $29 at Amazon -- a savings of 36%.

Perky-Pet Panorama Bird Feeder: $17.79 at Amazon (was $43.74)

This two-tiered bird feeder can hold as much as two pounds of food, so it will keep the birds flocking. It features dual perches that go all the way around the feeder, so there's plenty of room for numerous birds to gather and feed.

