DIY Scented Bath Bombs

We're starting our week with a super fun and gorgeously fragrant DIY. Is there a better way?! These scented bath bombs look so pretty and are a fun crafty activity to make with girlfriends during a girls night-in or spa party and they make a super sweet gift for teachers, or party favor for so...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved