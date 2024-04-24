Boxed Cake Mix Is The Secret To The Best Pumpkin Cookies

Pumpkin quickies aren't new — the cookie recipe is from the 1960s but was recently resurrected as a viral trend on TikTok. If they're new to you, all you need to know is that this combination of two ingredients — boxed spice cake mix and canned pumpkin — will make the best pumpkin cookies with the least ingredients. The cake mix already has some of the elements you'd add to pumpkin spice cookies, including ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. The pumpkin adds moisture and a subtle flavor and makes for a tender crumb; the resulting treats are cakey and satisfying.

In addition to being easy, these cookies are budget-friendly as you don't have to load up your pantry with pricey spices, and the fact that the two ingredients are shelf-stable means you can keep them on hand for anytime cravings. Another bonus is that this recipe is naturally vegan since you swap the eggs for pumpkin purée, and it's also highly customizable to suit your tastes.