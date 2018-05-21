DIY Home Decor Ideas, Inspired by Spring Fashion

Last month we received a large box full of 3m products and I couldn't have been more excited to tear through it. We depend on 3m for our events because we cannot damage the walls in venues or our clients homes when we hang decor.

We were challenged to make two DIY Decor projects inspired by two of the current spring fashion trends: Florals and Stripes. We took the challenge and I think you're going to LOVE what we came up with!