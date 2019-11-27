The best window vacuum cleaner

Whether you have sliding glass doors, picture windows, large bathroom mirrors, or all the above, it's a chore to keep them clean and smudge-free. But not if you own a window vacuum cleaner.

They come in two styles -- handheld and robotic -- and each has its pros and cons. While a handheld window vac requires your full attention, it gives you more effective control over the end result. A robotic window vac, on the other hand, uses suction or magnets to attach itself to vertical surfaces and work its way across the glass, freeing you from drudgery and allowing you to clean surfaces that may otherwise be dangerous to access -- you just don't have as much control over the outcome.

Either way, ditch the drippy window cleaner spray bottles and messy paper towels and let our shopping guide give you tips on which model is best for your needs. Our favorite is the high-tech Hobot 198 Glass and Window Cleaning Automatic Robot, which can be monitored via an app.

Considerations when choosing window vacuum cleaners

Water tank size

Handheld and robotic window vacuum cleaners both have water tanks to hold the dirty water during cleaning. Handheld window vacs have larger water tanks than robotic models. The smaller the water tank, the more frequently you'll need to empty it while cleaning. Look for robotic models with detachable tanks to make the job easier.

Weight

Handheld window vacuum cleaners can become tiresome to hold. That's the appeal of using robotic window vacs. Look for a handheld vacuum that weighs about a pound to make the task easier on your arms and back. The water tank may be smaller, but it's worth it if the vacuum cleaner doesn't weigh you down.

Nozzle size

The nozzle of a handheld window vac is part vacuum head, part squeegee. A longer (side-to-side) nozzle lets you get the job done quickly. However, a shorter nozzle allows you to get into tight spots and corners of windows. Look for models with nozzles that can be easily swapped out from long to short. Robotic vacs have a different design: Small rotating nozzles spray water, pads or brushes clean the windows, and drying pads or squeegees mop up the excess water.

Features

Telescoping handle

Handheld window vacuums with telescoping handles will eliminate the challenges of cleaning tall windows. Telescoping handles are invaluable for cleaning ceiling-height windows, skylights, or the corners of tall windows. Telescoping handles are ideal for short people, as well. Make certain the handle locks into place so it doesn't slide back down as you're cleaning.

Charging time

When considering a cordless handheld or robotic window vacuum cleaner, the time it takes to charge is important so you can get all of your windows done in one shot. Charging time ranges from vacuum to vacuum but look for speedy charging times. Your vacuum needs to be able to hold a long enough charge, as well. On the other hand, consider corded handhelds or robotic window vacuum cleaners. The downside: they have to be physically attached to an outlet, which limits where you can use it.

Price

Cordless handheld window vacuums are relatively more affordable than robotic window cleaners. Cordless handheld window vacs range in price between $50 to $100. Robotic window vacuum cleaners with basic functions can also be found in the $50 to $100 range, but they are small, simple magnetic units. For better robotic window vacuums, look to spend over $150 up to $400 for quicker movement speeds and area mapping.

FAQ

Q. How can I prevent streaking on my windows and mirrors?

A. Regardless of which type of window vac or cleaner you have, your windows may streak due to hard water and other residue that gets onto the glass. Regularly clean your vacuum's pads and use glass cleaner as your go-to cleaning solution. Or, finish your windows using a pure white vinegar to remove streaks. If that doesn't work, manually dry the windows you can reach using a microfiber towel.

Q. What's the benefit of a robotic window vacuum cleaner?

A. They free up your time and energy, they can handle tall windows that are tough to reach, and they can also handle frameless glass and mirrors because of their sensors. Many can also be monitored via an app on your smartphone so you can leave the house to do other errands while it does its job. Don't worry about your robotic vac crashing to the ground; look for one with tethered safety cords in case the suction loosens up and it falls.

Window vacuum cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Hobot's 198 Glass and Window Cleaning Automatic Robot

Our take: A well-liked robotic window vacuum cleaner that easily cleans hard-to-reach surfaces, inside and out.

What we like: Three cleaning modes with stay-put technology make cleaning a breeze. It has a remote controller, but it can also be monitored through your smartphone with an app.

What we dislike: It's pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Karcher's WV1 Plus Surface Cleaner

Our take: A streamlined, lightweight handheld window vacuum from a reliable manufacturer with loads of accessories.

What we like: It's a quiet device with a long 10-inch-wide (side to side) blade. Accessories include a spray bottle, microfiber pad, detergent, and charging cable.

What we dislike: Suction power may not be strong enough for some users.

Choice 3: Gladwell's Gecko Robot Window Cleaner

Our take: An affordable robotic window vacuum-cleaning device with all the options of its more expensive counterparts.

What we like: Easy to use, works well on most windows, and has a back-up safety tether just in case it decides to fall.

What we dislike: The pad has to be just wet enough or it'll leave streaks.

