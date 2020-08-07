The best VTech toy

When it comes to electronic toys, look no further than VTech, a leading manufacturer of engaging high-tech toys. With flashing lights and fun sounds, VTech toys offer endless hours of lively interactive play. They also earn high marks from parents for their educational foundations. The games and activities kids become enthralled with actually teach them something every time, whether it helps them develop their coordination, learn music, or boost their reading fluency.

If you'd like to see what VTech has in store for your kids, read our buying guide. We're covering their best-selling toy categories and sharing a few recommendations. Our top choice, VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2, challenges kids to stay active with a pedometer and exercise challenges.

Considerations when choosing VTech toys

Popular types of VTech toys

Baby and toddler toys: VTech offers a wide range of baby and toddler toys, which are as simple as interactive rattles or as involved as mini musical instruments. VTech toys are specially designed to be safe for babies and toddlers; to minimize choking hazards, these toys feature oversized parts and pieces.

Playsets: VTech playsets typically consist of a central "base" and a matching set of pieces, such as a train station with trains, signs, and interchangeable track pieces. In addition to movable parts, VTech playsets have electronic components that move pieces on the set or produce sounds, lights, or music.

Learning toys: While all VTech toys are educational in nature, there are some that are more focused on learning than others. Their Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, for example, encourages babies to graduate from crawling to walking. Other VTech toys focus their activities on age-appropriate skills such as pattern recognition, simple tracing, and identification activities.

Smart toys: VTech manufacturers a broad range of smart toys for kids, including tablets, smartwatches, cameras, and even laptops. Parents may choose these toys to help kids get used to handling regular devices when they're older. The buttons and controls of VTech smart toys are usually oversized and clearly visible with bright colors or icons.

Character toys: There are quite a few VTech toys that feature familiar characters from popular kids' shows and films like Frozen, Peppa Pig, and Paw Patrol. Because they're licensed from Disney or other companies, these VTech toys tend to be a bit more expensive.

Features

Materials

Despite being electronic toys, VTech toys have tough and rugged construction and are made with dense, high-quality plastic to survive heavy handling and drops. Since they're known to last through years of use, VTech toys remain popular hand-me-down toys among siblings or friends.

Colors

The vast majority of VTech toys are manufactured with primary colors, making them appealing to kids. The keys and buttons of these toys usually have contrasting colors to help kids differentiate between letters, numbers, or icons.

Price

VTech toys with limited games or activities cost between $10 and $20. If you'd like a high-tech toy or a deluxe playset, be prepared to spend between $25 and $40. VTech smartwatch and camera toys are the most expensive and can run as high as $70.

FAQ

Q. What do I do if my VTech toy stops working?

A. You can try doing a factory reset, though any saved information on the toy will be erased. If that doesn't work or isn't an option, contact VTech directly. Depending on the toy and when you bought it, VTech may be able to repair it for a fee.

Q. How do I know which skills a VTech toy will help my child develop?

A. VTech toys usually list the main skills they help kids develop on their packaging. If you'd like a more detailed report on the skills development, head over to the VTech website or contact customer service for more information. Some VToys have in-depth assessments by early childhood or educational experts.

VTech toys we recommend

Best of the best: VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2

Our take: Feature-packed kids' smartwatch with plenty of activities.

What we like: Takes pictures and has an augmented reality monster-catching game. Helps kids learn to tell time with 55 digital and analog faces.

What we dislike: It's pretty bulky. Unlike other smartwatches, this one isn't waterproof.

Best bang for your buck: VTech Little Apps Tablet

Our take: Affordable, well-rounded, and engaging toy with 12 unique learning activities.

What we like: Activities have progressive learning levels to grow with your child. Auto shut-off feature preserves battery life.

What we dislike: The screen isn't very well lit and is a bit hard to see.

Choice 3: VTech Mix and Match-a-Saurus

Our take: Responsive dinosaur toy with a high level of engagement for music-loving toddlers.

What we like: Various tile configurations result in different motions and songs. Teaches kids how to express themselves with role-playing.

What we dislike: Even the loudest volume settings might not be loud enough.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.