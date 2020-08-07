The best under-eye concealer

If you're stressed out or had a long night, it shows -- under your eyes, that is. Dark circles are one of the hardest things to hide, even with full-coverage foundation. To conceal them, choose an under-eye concealer.

Under-eye concealers have higher pigments than the average concealer to cover circles that are dark and often gray- or purple-toned. While many people purchase under-eye concealers that match their foundation, others aim to neutralize dark circles. This is achieved by using yellow- or orange-toned under-eye concealers, which are then covered by foundation.

Take a look at our buying guide for an overview of different formulas and pigments. We're also sharing a few recommendations, including our favorite, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer. This vitamin C-infused formula brightens skin and is available in 30 shades.

Considerations when choosing under-eye concealers

Coverage

Coverage varies considerably among under-eye concealers, which is why it's not uncommon to purchase more than one. Lightweight concealers are best for everyday use, whereas high-pigment concealers are better for heavy, all-day coverage. Light-reflecting concealers minimize the appearance of fine lines, making them a good choice for mature skin.

Color correction

If your under-eye circles are prominent, consider color correction concealers to achieve a refreshed, youthful appearance. These have yellow, peach, or orange tones to neutralize dark circles that are purple or gray. Once you've effectively covered the dark circles, apply a regular concealer or foundation over it.

Formula

Cream: Cream under-eye concealers are typically packaged in tubs or pots and are recommended for those who need to build coverage. Given their thick, somewhat oily consistency, they need to be set with powder. Unfortunately, this means they're not for those with acne-prone skin, since oils and setting powder can cause breakouts.

Liquid: Liquid formulas resemble lip gloss tubes since they have sponge-tip applicators. Their consistencies are fairly thin and liquidy, making them easy to blend. Liquid formulas remain a top choice among those with sensitive skin because they're the most breathable option.

Stick: Stick under-eye concealers offer heavy coverage that stays put all day long. They also give a flawless, photo-ready finish. Unfortunately, since they're prone to feathering or sticking to patchy areas, they shouldn't be used by those with dry or mature skin.

Features

Ingredients

Under-eye concealers have a lengthy list of ingredients. Some formulas have as many as 40, including plant extracts, alcohol, silicones, beeswax, or oils. If you have allergies or sensitive skin, it's especially important to review ingredients to avoid potential reactions.

Nutrients

Under-eye concealers may be infused with nutrients that benefit your skin like vitamins C and E, collagen, retinol, aloe vera, chamomile, or turmeric. While the pigment hides dark circles on the surface of your skin, these ingredients work beneath it to restore firmness, elasticity, or hydration.

Applicators

If your under-eye concealer comes in a tub or stick, apply it with your fingertips, a beauty blender, or a concealer brush. Liquid formulas usually have built-in applicators that can be directly applied onto skin. With that said, it's recommended to spread and blend the formula with your fingertips or a beauty blender.

Price

Entry-level under-eye concealers from drugstores cost $5 to $15, though they can be hit or miss. Those made by premium beauty brands have higher pigments and run between $15 and $25. Under-eye concealers from luxury beauty brands that give a flawless finish cost close to $50.

FAQ

Q. Should I use any beauty or skincare products beneath under-eye concealers?

A. Many people use lightweight, foundation-friendly moisturizers beneath concealers. In terms of beauty products, a primer is recommended. Not only does it smooth over skin, it prolongs the concealer's wear time.

Q. How do I know which color-corrector formula is right for me?

A. A makeup artist at the beauty counter should be able to point you in the right direction. You can also view a color wheel to see which color your dark circles match the best. Once you identify the color, jump to the opposite side of the wheel to find a good match for a neutralizing color.

Under-eye concealers we recommend

Best of the best: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

Our take: Premium formula that blends well and is available in 30 shades for true matching.

What we like: Natural formula infused with turmeric root and vitamin C. A little goes a long way.

What we dislike: Dries matte, which might not work for those with dry skin.

Best bang for your buck: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Concealer

Our take: Affordable option with a one-of-a-kind applicator.

What we like: Besides concealing, the formula also reduces puffiness. Great for aging skin.

What we dislike: It takes a little maneuvering to use the applicator effectively.

Choice 3: Clinique All About Eyes Concealer

Our take: Buildable coverage that has a smooth, natural finish beneath foundation.

What we like: Lasts all day and doesn't require touch-ups. Won't transfer onto clothing.

What we dislike: Fairly thick, so it might be a bit heavy for everyday wear.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.