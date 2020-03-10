The best sawhorse

A sawhorse is a basic yet indispensable tool that's probably been with us for as long as there have been carpenters. Over the years, there have been several developments in sawhorses -- different materials and modifications of the design have occurred which make them more adaptable for today's DIYer and professional.

We looked at the features that are important and chose a few to recommend. Our favorite, the Rockwell Jawhorse, offers great versatility and appeals in particular to those who frequently work with and cut large sheets of material.

Considerations when choosing sawhorses

Aside from specialist three-legged tools like the Rockwell, sawhorses are straightforward in construction: four legs and a top rail to support the material you're working with. What are the differences you need to focus on when choosing yours?

Stability

The most important issue is stability. Although some sawhorses are fixed, most fold to some degree. That's great for storage and portability, but it could potentially reduce stability when erected. The legs must lock in place and will ideally have a cross brace.

Weight limit

You'll also want to look at the maximum load rating, which can be anywhere from 300 to 1,000 pounds per sawhorse. Be careful here: just because a sawhorse can carry a massive weight doesn't mean it should. Proper support and balance is key. Most people use sawhorses for things like doors, planks of wood, and sheet metal, so it's rare for weight to be a major factor.

Dimensions

If you'll be standing at the sawhorse for extended periods, working height is important. If it's too low, you'll get backache. Between 31 and 35 inches is a comfortable range for most people, though a few sawhorses offer height adjustability. That can also be beneficial if you're working with thicker material, like a cabinet.

In terms of width, it's common for a sawhorse to stretch three feet across. That's not so much big as it is cumbersome -- but it's enough to support an 8x4-foot sheet. If you work with material larger than that, you might want to look at one of several models with extending sides.

Material

The material with which a sawhorse is made probably won't make a lot of difference. They tend to be steel or heavy-duty plastic/nylon. If the steel is well-protected (powder coating is common), rust shouldn't be a problem. However, you might want to think about the feet. Narrow sawhorse feet could dig into laminate or wooden flooring, whereas large rubber feet would spread the load better. Of course, if you work on cement or tile, that won't matter.

Price

The cheapest sawhorse is made using nylon or resin brackets and a 2x4 from your local store. You should be able to set up a pair for around $35. A pair of folding steel sawhorses starts at about $50, and you could pay between $100 and $180 for heavy-duty adjustable and extending models as well as specialist sheet-handling tools.

FAQ

Q. Are there any sawhorse safety recommendations?

A. Make sure the sawhorses are level and the legs are properly spaced so they can't tip over. If it's a folding sawhorse, make sure the legs are locked. Be aware of the amount of force you're exerting -- though unlikely, you could get hurt if you push them over.

Q. Why do some sawhorses have holes in the top?

A. The holes are for attaching "sacrificial" lumber. When working with a sheet, it can be difficult to see the sawhorse, and you might cut into it accidentally. If the sawhorse is steel, it's likely to damage your blade. Instead, you can screw a piece of cheap wood onto the top. It won't harm your blade, and you can easily change it when it wears out.

Sawhorses we recommend

Best of the best: Rockwell Jawhorse Sheetmaster

Our take: An extra pair of hands for those who regularly work with sheet material.

What we like: This heavy-duty sawhorse doesn't just support sheets up to 8x4 feet; it clamps them as well. Three-legged design is great on uneven surfaces. Folds down for easy transportation.

What we dislike: Expensive. Occasional problems with the front support leg.

Best bang for your buck: Bora Portamate Steel Folding Sawhorse

Our take: The durable metal frame offers a good value for DIY or site work.

What we like: Compact when folded. Reasonably lightweight, yet it supports up to 500 pounds. Pre-drilled holes for screwing lumber to the top.

What we dislike: Variable quality control. Leg locking can be poor.

Choice 3: 2x4 Basics Sawhorse Brackets

Our take: Particularly good for those who are shorter or taller than average.

What we like: Durable heavy-gauge resin. Make any width or height you like. Buy stock lumber, saw to length, and screw together. Quick, easy, and cheap.

What we dislike: Molding size can vary, so the lumber sometimes needs planing to fit.

