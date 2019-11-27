The best Samsung smart TV

Samsung TVs are a popular choice among consumers as they offer a wide range of cool technologies and screen size options.

Samsung TVs constantly rank near the upper end of the market in their smart TV interfaces. Samsung smart TVs have a wide range of preloaded apps, and they're easy to set up and use. You'll have a variety of streaming video options with Samsung smart TVs.

Our favorite Samsung smart TV is the Flat 75-Inch QLED 4K 6 Series Smart TV. Its screen size is impressive, and the QLED technology creates bright and sharp images.

Considerations when choosing Samsung smart TVs

QLED

QLED is a Samsung technology that enhances the color accuracy and contrast found in its screen images.

HDR

Short for high dynamic range, HDR is a technology that improves color accuracy and picture quality. Not all current programming can take advantage of HDR in a Samsung smart TV, but HDR is a nice option to have for the future.

4K

A Samsung smart TV with 4K resolution can display programming at 3840 x 2160 pixels. This is much improved over an HD resolution TV, which has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display. Most current TV programming is limited to HD resolution, but 4K TV programming will appear regularly in the near future.

Screen size

Samsung smart TVs can be found in screen sizes between 28 and 75 inches. Larger screens cost more than smaller screens. Select a screen size that fits the viewing room's seating area properly. If the seating area is well back from the TV, you want a larger screen, and vice versa. Screen size is measured from one corner to the opposite diagonal corner.

Features

WiFi connection

Some Samsung TVs are limited to making a connection to the internet over ethernet. Others can use either ethernet or WiFi, making them more versatile.

Streaming music

Samsung smart TVs can connect to a variety of streaming music services, allowing you to access your playlists. Because Samsung televisions often have strong audio quality, the music sounds great.

Online gaming

If your Samsung TV has a fast refresh rate and a steady internet connection, you can use it for online gaming. A slow refresh rate could lead to lags as you play, which ruins the experience.

Video calling

If you use a video calling service already, you often can port your calls to your Samsung smart TV, or you can use an app on the smart TV to make the calls. This is a great feature for times when you have a big group making a video call.

Price

You can purchase Samsung smart TVs in screen sizes up to 50 inches for $200 to $900. Sizes larger than 50 inches cost anywhere from $900 to $3,000.

FAQ

Q. What special features does a Samsung smart TV offer?

A. A smart TV must be able to connect to the internet and play streaming video. With a Samsung smart TV, you have access to multiple preloaded apps and an easy-to-use interface for playing streaming video.

Q. Can I connect my Samsung tablet or smartphone to my Samsung smart TV?

A. Yes. You should be able to wirelessly send music or video you're watching on the Samsung smartphone or tablet to the Samsung TV using Samsung's Quick Connect technology.

Samsung smart TVs we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung Flat 75-Inch QLED 4K 6 Series Smart TV

Our take: When you want the biggest and the best Samsung TVs have to offer, this is the model to purchase.

What we like: With good upscaling capabilities, even HD programming looks amazing on this 4K TV. Sound quality is impressive.

What we dislike: Expensive. Some glitches in the smart TV features.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Flat 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Smart TV

Our take: For a television with such a low price point, this model contains quite a few highly desirable features.

What we like: With HDR10 technology and a 4K resolution, you'll be ready for the changes to programming quality in the future.

What we dislike: Higher price point than is normal for a 43-inch screen.

Choice 3: Samsung Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K 6 Series Smart TV

Our take: Not the biggest screen Samsung offers, but this 65-inch TV has a great image quality with QLED technology.

What we like: Weighs less than you may think, considering its size. Successfully upscales HD programming to fit the 4K screen.

What we dislike: Costs a bit more than a typical 65-inch TV.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.