The best Samsung laptop

Samsung is one of the most widely available brand names in consumer electronics, including laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, TVs, and many other devices.

When it comes to notebook computers, Samsung laptops run the gamut in terms of price and size. This makes it easy to find a model that fits your budget while also meeting the performance levels you require, whether you are simply browsing the web or using video editing software.

To learn more about Samsung's line of laptops, continue reading our buying guide, which has reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen, which allows you to draw naturally on the screen with the S Pen.

Considerations when choosing Samsung laptops

There are two main types of Samsung laptops, and they vary in their size and processing power:

Full-size laptop

A full- size Samsung laptop computer has quite a few advantages for the user who needs the best mix of power and performance.

Most Samsung laptops have displays of 13.3 inches (measured diagonally), but full-size models can have screens between 11 and 16 inches.

This type of Samsung laptop has a full-size keyboard, which many people find more comfortable for typing. Additionally, these Samsung laptops generally have more processing power than a smaller Samsung laptop or Chromebook.

Chromebook

Most smaller Samsung laptops are Chromebooks and use the Chrome OS. They have screens measuring between 10.1 and 13.3 inches. These models have keyboards that are smaller than average, so they may make typing uncomfortable.

Chromebooks don't have a lot of processing power, but they're reliable for those who do most of their work on the Internet or apps. Most Samsung Chromebooks feature excellent battery life.

Features

When trying to select the best model of Samsung laptop for your needs, pay attention to these features.

Battery life: Samsung laptops often have an excellent battery lifespan, which is an advantage for those who want to do computing work on the go. The average model will have about eight hours of power, though some offer up to 12 hours of battery life.

CPU: The CPU, or central processing unit, is the primary processing chip in the computer. The CPU's clock speed is measured in GHz, and larger numbers mean the chip works faster.

RAM: The laptop's RAM, or random access memory, is the temporary storage area the CPU uses for data it's currently processing. An average Samsung laptop has between 4GB and 8GB of RAM, but powerful laptops may have more. The more RAM the laptop has, the faster it can perform.

Storage: The primary storage area for a Samsung laptop is where you'll keep photos, files, and software. You'll measure storage in GB or TB (about 1,000 GB equals 1TB.) Samsung laptops use SSD storage or HDD storage. SSD storage is faster, but it also costs more than HDD storage.

Price

Basic Samsung laptops with limited processing power and smaller display screens cost $100 to $300. For advanced models that can handle more sophisticated software, you can pay anywhere from $300 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How long will a Samsung laptop last?

A. Most Samsung laptops last from three to five years, as long as they are cared for properly. Chromebooks and other low-end models may only last two to four years.

Q. Do I want a Samsung laptop with an S Pen?

A. The S Pen allows you to draw on the touch screen of the laptop. Some people find the pen easier to use for input than the traditional keyboard, especially for drawing.

Samsung laptops we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung Notebook 9 Pen

Our take: This laptop has an excellent mix of power and functionality, and it's great for multitasking.

What we like: The included S Pen makes using this laptop easy, especially for those who want to be able to draw on the full HD display screen.

What we dislike: You'll have to pay a premium for the outstanding features in this laptop.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Chromebook 3

Our take: A Chromebook won't meet the needs of everyone, but for those looking for a reliable budget laptop, this model is ideal.

What we like: The 11.6-inch display screen is larger than what's found with quite a few Chromebooks. Excellent battery lifespan.

What we dislike: It doesn't have the processing power or speed of a traditional notebook.

Choice 3: Samsung Notebook Flash

Our take: It has a lot of the advantages found in a low-priced Chromebook, but it carries a larger full HD display screen.

What we like: The low price is hard to beat. The keyboard is full size, yet the laptop has a lightweight and thin design.

What we dislike: Not quite as much processing power as pricier laptops from Samsung. No option to backlight the keys.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.