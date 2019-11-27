The best s’mores maker

If you're looking to feed your craving for a sweet and gooey dessert, consider investing in a s'mores maker.

S'mores makers provide a new cooking method for a favorite treat typically requiring an open flame. These clever accessories are often microwave-, oven-, or even grill-safe. They aim to be user-friendly and safe to use for everyone, since s'mores-making is a family affair. Perhaps best of all, s'mores makers are small enough to pack for road trips, dorms, or game nights, so they're easy to use on the go.

If you're ready to invest in year-round toasty treats, read our buying guide on s'mores makers. Our top pick is Kovot's 3-in-1 Treat Maker, which is a full-service dessert station for s'mores as well as anything else you'd like to dip in chocolate.

Considerations when choosing s'mores makers

Quantity

You can never have too many s'mores, and when you're sharing with friends, you want to make sure you have enough. S'mores makers produce between two and six treats at a time. More than anything, quantity affects how soon someone can have their s'mores. To some guests -- you know who they are -- it's never soon enough.

Marshmallow size

There are regular, mini, and jumbo marshmallows on the market. Before you decide on a s'mores maker, determine its marshmallow compatibility. Some styles have tightly-fitting elements and can't accommodate jumbo marshmallows.

Heat source

An important consideration when it comes to s'mores is how you intend to heat them. In lieu of a campfire, you can fire up your s'mores assembly line with microwaves, ovens, chafing tins, or central heating elements.

Microwave: With microwave s'mores makers, just load them up and pop them in the microwave. Some designs heat assembled s'mores, while others heat individual ingredients. You have to put s'mores together once everything is cooked, working quickly before they cool down.

Oven: Oven baking s'mores is a convenient, usually mess-free method. It's also a popular choice if you need to cook several s'mores at once, as most oven designs accommodate four to six at a time.

Chafing tins: These s'mores makers borrow their design from traditional racks and Sternos. It's an electricity-free method, which is a fun option in the event you have a power outage. With that said, make the most of your s'mores, as tins eventually burn through fuel.

Central heat element: S'mores makers with central heating elements give you a mini version of campfire roasting. You need tools such as heat-safe skewers for safe s'mores handling.

Features

Roasting

Depending on their design, some s'mores makers come with roasting tools like skewers and forks. Other tool styles include bins or wire tongs with long handles to provide a safe distance between you and the heat source.

Certain electric s'mores makers come with adjustable heat settings. These come in handy if you want to speed up or slow down the heating process, or if you need to make cook time adjustments to accommodate additional ingredients.

Ease of cleaning

By design, some s'mores makers are much easier to clean than others. Many microwave makers can be wiped clean or are dishwasher-safe. Others that go in the oven or over a heating element can end up gooey with stuck-on melted marshmallows. They require some scrubbing to get them completely s'more-free.

Price

Microwave s'mores makers cost around $10 and only make a couple at a time. If you prefer ones that are oven-, firepit-, or grill-safe, expect to spend closer to $25. High-quality s'mores makers made with premium materials like silicone grips can run as much as $50.

FAQ

Q. Which s'mores makers are kid-friendly?

A. While adult supervision is always recommended, microwave s'mores makers are generally safer for kids to use. For safer handling, place the s'mores maker on a plate or use oven mitts when removing it from the microwave.

Q. Which s'mores makers are best for RVs?

A. If your campground doesn't have access to a firepit, we recommend high-capacity treat makers to accommodate everyone in your group. Oven-ready s'mores makers are best, and some of them even fit in small ovens as well as toaster ovens.

S'mores makers we recommend

Best of the best: Kovot's Three-in-One Treat Maker

Our take: Ultimate treat machine outfitted with temperature controls and s'mores tools.

What we like: Convenient storage tray and easy setup. Doubles as fondue maker and has gummy molds.

What we dislike: Fondue/chocolate bowl could be bigger. Marshmallows require direct heat for adequate melting, more than what the side burners can offer.

Best bang for your buck: S'more to Love's Six-S'more Maker

Our take: Bake six s'mores in the oven or on the grill in this well-designed wire rack tray.

What we like: Apparatus latches closed and secures s'mores. Kids have fun stacking ingredients and watching them bake.

What we dislike: S'more contents may spill over and end up between grates.

Choice 3: Progressive International's Microwave S'mores Maker

Our take: Nifty microwave accessory with reliable results. Bonus points for adorable design.

What we like: Cooks a pair of s'mores evenly. Dishwasher-safe and impressive quality, so it's a real value buy.

What we dislike: Water component makes graham crackers less than crispy.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.