The best RV generator

While it's great to escape from reality, it's also great to take some of your home comforts with you. A good RV generator provides the power you need for all your must-have devices and appliances, and we've been researching what's available. The following guide covers the important features you'll want to look at, and it includes a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Honda EU2200i Super Quiet Generator, offers the brand's almost legendary reliability in an efficient and highly portable package.

Considerations when choosing RV generators

Power

Most people's first question is how big of a generator they need. Technically, you can work that out by adding up the watts (W) of each device you want to power, which should be marked on every electrical product. A laptop might need about 100W and a coffee maker may need 500W or more.

Your budget will have an impact on your decision. You probably won't be able to power everything at once without considerable expense, but you almost certainly don't need to. You can go with an average amount of wattage needed, and swap between equipment to keep the demand down.

Bear in mind all generators have two power ratings: startup watts (the amount provided when you first switch things on) and running watts, which will be about 15% to 20% lower. Some manufacturers quote the maximum, others the running watts. Be sure you know which is quoted when ordering.

Type

There are two kinds of generators: standard (also called conventional) and inverter. The former is considerably cheaper (about half the price if you compare like-for-like output), but they can be quite big and heavy. The latter are much smaller, quieter, and more fuel efficient. They also produce "clean" power. They aren't prone to surges. Though that's probably only important if you're using delicate audio equipment.

You'll find most are gasoline- or diesel-powered. Though propane and dual-fuel models exist. The latter gives you flexibility. Though not everyone wants to cart around a 20-pound gas bottle.

Some inverters can be run in parallel; two can be linked together, doubling your output. Though special cables are required. That could be useful if you want to start with one, but you predict you might need more power later.

Features

Run time is a major factor. Manufacturers usually provide figures at 50% load, not full power.

The number and type of outlets may be important. Usually you will have at least a couple 120V AC, plus one 12V DC.

Starting is mostly pull-cord operated, but some are push-button.

Circuit protection is sometimes offered, which prevents overload.

Oil level warning alarms are common.

Many have fuel gauges.

Inexpensive RV generators are often not CARB or EPA compliant. It means they produce more pollution than other models. That restricts their sale or use in more than a dozen states.

Price

The market can be confusing, so it's important to establish your needs then check what's available. You can find inexpensive conventional RV generators in the 1,000W to 1,500W range for not much more than $200. Entry-level inverter generators are about $450, with top 2,000W or 3,000W models ranging from $1,000 to $2,200. Although inverters do run to 7,000W, at that size they're about $5,000. Whereas a comparable standard model will be about $1,200.

FAQ

Q. Inverter generators are popular, so are they better than standard generators?

A. For out-and-out power, you still can't beat a standard model, but they are a lot less portable. Inverter generators are smarter, too. They only supply the energy demanded rather than full constant output. As a result they're cheaper to run.

Q. Do I need to be worried about how loud the generator is?

A. Some national parks have noise limits. An inverter generator shouldn't be a problem, but a large conventional model might be. Check before buying.

RV generators we recommend

Best of the best: Honda EU2200i Super Quiet Generator, 2,200W

Our take: A lightweight go-anywhere power unit perfect for camping and RVing.

What we like: Offers reliability, high performance, and is remarkably quiet. Wide-ranging connectivity. Great fuel efficiency. Alarms for low oil pressure and overload. Can be run in parallel. A superb all-rounder.

What we dislike: A bit pricey. Fuel switch and leak problem subject to factory recall, and we understand is now fixed.

Best bang for your buck: PAXCESS 100W Portable Generator

Our take: Cheap efficient environmentally-friendly gadget for charging your personal devices.

What we like: A power pack that can be charged via car power socket, wall outlet, or solar panel. It is then used to run or charge your phone, tablet, DSLR camera, or CPAP respirators.

What we dislike: Modest output. Solar panel is not included. Some quality-control issues.

Choice 3: Westinghouse WGen7500 Portable Generator

Our take: Sometimes what you need is lots of power. Here's an affordable solution.

What we like: Push-button electric start and remote with a pull-cord back-up. Durable four-stroke motor. Long run time, and built-in fuel gauge. Home use possible via transfer switch. Separate installation required.

What we dislike: Heavy. A few starter problems. Owners critical of customer service.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.