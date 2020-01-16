The best Power Wheel

Power Wheels have remained one of the top big-ticket toys kids treasure for years. Between their interactive features and the new-found independence they offer, their appeal is obvious.

Power Wheels satisfy a need for speed in a safe, controlled way. These battery-powered vehicles, many of which are inspired by actual Jeeps or sports cars, have a low top speed to give you peace of mind. In fact, many of them come with additional safety features and parental controls.

Ready to let your little one go out for a spin in Power Wheels? Keep reading our buying guide and take a look at our top choice, the Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler, which seats two kids and has plenty of interactive features.

Considerations when choosing Power Wheels

Choosing age-appropriate Power Wheels

Power Wheels are intended for kids ages 3 to 10, depending on the weight capacity and ease of operation of the model.

Power Wheels for kids 3 and younger operate slowly and usually only move forward.

Those intended for kids between 3 and 7 have more interactive features and movable parts. Power Wheels for kids between 5 and 10 years are the fastest and tend to have more advanced interactive features.

Popular types of Power Wheels

Power Wheels come in almost every vehicle variety, including cars, Jeeps, and trucks. Some vehicles are modeled after real ones, like the Ford F150 or Jeep Wrangler. The Power Wheels line also includes Dune Racers, Wild Things, and other four-wheeled vehicles.

Battery power

Power Wheels come with either 6V or 12V rechargeable batteries. For the most part, they'll need to charge for at least 10 hours to be powered up enough for substantial play.

Features

Single-seater vs. two-seater

Power Wheels are available as either single- or two-seater models. Single-seater Power Wheels tend to have more driver-interactive features and roomier cabins. Two-seater Power Wheels let kids ride together, though they tend to run a bit slower with the added weight.

Simplicity of operation

Generally speaking, Power Wheels are easy for riders to operate. Those intended for younger riders have simple push-button operation, whereas those for older kids will have more realistic driving features such as pedals or a tighter turning radius.

Safety features

Power Wheels have a number of safety features to keep kids safe, including a low center of gravity, emergency-stop features, and roll bars. Some Power Wheels also have parental control features, which are operated by a remote.

Interactive features

In some Power Wheels, there are a wide variety of interactive features. These can include soundboards featuring music, realistic sounds, or chatty voices. Flashing lights and working horns are also common.

Price

Simple quads and cycles cost up to $200, but for traditional car or truck models, expect to spend between $200 and $450. Limited-edition or licensed Power Wheels, namely those from luxury manufacturers, cost as much as $750.

FAQ

Q. Does it make sense to buy more than one Power Wheels toy if I have more than one kid?

A. It's your call. Kids can take turns in a single-seater or ride together in two-seater models. On the other hand, if kids are further apart in age, you might need to get different Power Wheels that are age-appropriate.

Q. Why are Power Wheels so expensive?

A. It boils down to the technology behind the fun. They have a number of mechanical and electronic parts, not to mention rechargeable batteries and complex designs. They're also equipped with tested safety features.

Power Wheels we recommend

Best of the best: Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler

Our take: Rugged design with deep-tread wheels to traverse grass and pavement.

What we like: Seats two and has doors that open and working lights. Comes in multiple styles, including one inspired by Jurassic Park for your little paleontologist.

What we dislike: Can be a tight squeeze for two kids toward the top of the weight capacity.

Best bang for your buck: Power Wheels Thomas & Friends' Thomas with Track

Our take: Indoor track and Thomas the Tank Engine design are charming and fun.

What we like: Easy push-button operation. Soundboard includes authentic Thomas sounds and phrases.

What we dislike: Limited time for use, and the weight limit is 40 pounds. Not recommended for outdoor use.

Choice 3: Power Wheels PAW Patrol Lil' Quad

Our take: Easy to ride and control for toddlers. Bright colors and stickers from Paw Patrol.

What we like: Foot rests and seat make sitting comfortable for little riders. Well-made and holds up through a lot of play.

What we dislike: Low top speed at 2 miles per hour. If used indoors, stick to low-pile carpet if possible.

