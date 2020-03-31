Who doesn't love crispy fried food? From french fries to chicken fingers to onion rings, they make for delicious snacks, side dishes, and even main courses -- especially if you get a little more ambitious and deep fry a whole turkey or fish.

But deep-frying can make a big mess in your kitchen, which is why a portable propane deep fryer is often the perfect alternative. You can set the deep fryer up at any outdoor location like your backyard or favorite campsite, and you don't have to worry about cleaning up your kitchen afterward. It offers greater capacity than in-house deep fryers, too, so you can fit a whole turkey or deep fry a large batch of your favorite treats for your next party.

Use our buying guide to help you choose the best portable propane deep fryer for your next picnic. We've included several specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Fryin' Saucer, which can hold a one-pound propane tank that lasts for several hours of deep frying and features an electric igniter for easy operation.

Considerations when choosing portable propane deep fryers

Location

When you're shopping for a portable propane deep fryer, ask yourself where you primarily plan to use it. If you only want to use the fryer in your yard, its design doesn't really matter. If you plan to travel with your fryer, you want a model that easily disassembles so you can fit it in your trunk or your RV's storage area. Some even fold and have shallow cooking chambers to take up less space.

For use around the home, most portable propane deep fryers are small and lightweight, so they can easily fit in a shed or garage when not in use. Some models are especially large and come as part of a wheeled cart, making them easier to move around.

Cooking style

It's important to consider how you'll use a portable propane deep fryer. If you want a propane fryer to deep fry a whole turkey or other large cuts of meat, look for a fryer with a deep cooking pot.

If you aren't as interested in cooking a single large item in your fryer, you may prefer a model with two cooking pots instead of a single pot. This lets you prepare two types of food at once, so you can prepare your meal more quickly. You can also find portable propane deep fryers with wide, shallow cooking chambers that allow you to grill, make rice, and cook other foods in addition to deep frying.

Capacity

Portable propane deep fryers are available with cooking pots in a variety of sizes. If you're only cooking for a few people, nearly any size will do. If you need to cook for larger groups or parties, opt for a larger model. Most manufacturers let you know how many pounds of food you can fit in the fryer, so you can choose accordingly.

Features

Handles

When you're deep frying, the oil gets extremely hot. You want to keep your hands as far away from the oil as you can to prevent burns, so it helps to choose a model with a fryer pot that has handles. Some handles have insulated grips for better protection.

Drain plug

Portable propane deep fryers with larger oil reservoirs may have a drain plug. This makes emptying the oil much easier after frying.

Ignition

Some larger portable propane deep fryers feature an electric igniter that makes starting the fryer much easier. Smaller models, on the other hand, often don't, which can make starting the fryer more difficult.

Thermometer

When you're deep-frying meat, you need to check the internal temperature to make sure it's finished cooking. Some portable propane deep fryers include a meat thermometer so you don't have to purchase one separately.

Price

Expect to spend between $60 and $1,000 for a portable propane deep fryer. For a high-quality home model, you usually pay between $100 and $200, but if you want a commercial-grade fryer, you may pay between $500 and $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a portable propane deep fryer in a shed or garage in bad weather?

A. Even if it's raining, you shouldn't use your propane deep fryer in an enclosed location. The burner emits carbon monoxide, which can build up to toxic levels even with doors and windows open.

Q. What's the best way to store a portable propane deep fryer?

A. When it's not in use, it's best to keep your deep fryer indoors. Find a spot in your shed or garage where you can keep it and purchase a cover to make sure it's protected.

Portable propane deep fryers we recommend

Best of the best: Fryin' Saucer's Portable Propane Deep Fryer with Hell Fire Burner

Our take: A fryer you can set up quickly, that has enough capacity to cook for larger groups, and is suitable for boiling, too.

What we like: Can fit a one-pound propane tank for three hours of use. Can cook a wide range of foods, including shrimp, hot dogs, and fries. Only requires a quart of oil, which helps keep frying costs down. Features an electric igniter and three temperature settings.

What we dislike: Pot is somewhat steep, which can cause foods to fall into the oil.

Best bang for your buck: Bayou Classic's Aluminum Outdoor Fish Cooker Set

Our take: Fans of fish fries love this fryer, which works well for everything from shrimp to scallops in addition to other fried goodies.

What we like: Deep frying basket has a long handle that makes safe frying even easier. Assembles quickly and easily. Cleanup is easy as well.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a lid. Can be difficult to achieve the right temperature.

Choice 3: Masterbuilt's Outdoor LP Gas 10-Quart Fryer and Seafood Kettle

Our take: An ideal deep fryer for camping thanks to its easy assembly and versatility.

What we like: Includes a fry pot and basket. Fries food evenly and consistently. Can connect to some grills' established hose for faster frying. Comes at an affordable price point.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a lid. Pot is pretty thin, so oil and food can burn.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.